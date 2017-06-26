Burgeon Beer Company is worth the trip to North County

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Burgeon Beer Company

One unintended side effect of the size and scope of San Diego County’s brewing industry is that, with so many brew houses, it’s almost impossible to keep up with them all. No matter how hard one tries, sometimes great beer flows unnoticed. This embarrassment of riches is compounded by the county’s geography. There are 61 miles between its northernmost brewery, Fallbrook Brewing, to Bay Bridge, its southernmost.

I recently overcame this geographic challenge and ventured up the coast to Carlsbad to visit one of the county’s newest and most promising breweries, Burgeon Beer Company (6350 Yarrow Drive Suite C). Burgeon has been quietly making a name for itself along North County’s “Hops Highway,”—State Route 78—since opening late last year. Its tap list leans heavily on IPAs of both the West Coast and northeast persuasions, but also includes plenty of other styles to satisfy the hop-averse.

Burgeon’s tasting room is spacious, with plants and wood throughout, and includes an entire tree fastened to the bar. The bar itself, as a video on its website explains, was cut from a single tree and makes for an impressive centerpiece to the space. The playlist was a bit distracting, however, as songs by Sublime, 311 and some other white-boy suburban reggae outfit—probably Dirty Heads or Pepper or whoever—contributed an unfortunate soundtrack to an otherwise great beer tasting experience.

I have a love/hate relationship with northeast-style IPAs—I hate how trendy they’ve become, but I also love to drink them. Burgeon had four on-tap when I visited, and I tried two: CitraSmella, a pale ale, and Hitched on Haze, an IPA. Both were velvety-smooth and bursting with hops, but I have to give the edge to CitraSmella over Hitched. Both were expertly crafted and clean, with none of the “floaties” that sometimes appear in hazy beer.

The most interesting and surprising beer at Burgeon is Noble Miner grisette. Grisette is a Belgian-style that I had heard of but, until now, had never tried. It’s described as a farmhouse ale but lacks the musty barnyard, horse blanket flavor associated with the style. Noble Miner drank like a blend between a saison and a blonde, and at 4.4 percent ABV it is an ideal beer to power through what is already a hot summer. I hope more San Diego breweries pick up this style.

No first-time visit to a brewery is complete until I’ve had its biggest beer, and at Burgeon, that’s Dutchman’s Pipe, a 12.9 percent ABV imperial stout. It’s a full-bodied brew that clobbers the palate with layers of coffee and chocolate, and does so without the boozy finish one might expect from a beer this big.

Burgeon does offer its beers in cans, but only at the brewery and in limited runs. Its next release is July 1, and includes Mixed Greens double IPA and Universal Secret, another northeast-style IPA. It might take a little extra planning and budgeting (an Uber to North County isn’t cheap) but Burgeon is a brewery that really needs to be experienced to be appreciated, no matter the distance.