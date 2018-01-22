Craft industry spin vs. reality

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Green Flash Brewing Co.

It is becoming difficult to separate the positive news coming from beer industry trade organizations from the reality many are facing in the craft world. With a larger market share than ever before and high brewer confidence, it’s easy to believe that business is booming. However, with so much competition and razor-thin margins, is the boom finally going to bust?

In November, Cal State University San Marcos released the results of a survey that found the vast majority of breweries in the San Diego region planned on expanding, with no respondents planning on downsizing. An annual report by the Brewers Association, a national trade group, found a sales growth rate in 2016—the last year for which data is available—of 6.2 percent.

Those gains, however, are being shared with an ever-expanding field of competitors. Data from the same organization found the total number of breweries in the U.S. jumped from 4,548 in 2015 to 5,301 in 2016—an increase of about 17 percent.

With sales growth not keeping up with producer growth, many are feeling the pinch. Last January, Green Flash laid off a reported 25 employees, but continued with plans to expand into the Midwest. This month, it announced another round of layoffs totaling 15 percent of its workforce—33 employees. In comments to West Coaster, Green Flash owner Mike Hinkley cited competition from larger breweries as well as smaller, neighborhood operations.

The pain is not only being felt by large regional brewers. In 2017 alone, eight San Diego area breweries closed. There are a couple economic and cultural factors at play with these adjustments.

First, craft breweries acquired by large conglomerates, such as 10 Barrel Brewing and Ballast Point, have solid, pre-existing national distribution networks to tap into. There is more room to operate at cost, or even at a loss, if it means establishing a footprint in a new market. Even a larger craft brewer, such as Green Flash, does not enjoy that luxury, which is why part of its restructuring includes contracting their distribution from all 50 states to 15.

Second, things are even tighter for smaller brewers. There was a time, not very long ago, when people would seek out tasting rooms in far-flung industrial parks. This business model worked for a while, but as the number of tasting rooms exploded, the amount of foot traffic dwindled. Today, many neighborhoods boast tasting rooms of their own, which made treks to warehouses much less appealing.

All of this leaves would-be craft beer entrepreneurs with a conundrum. The market for craft beer will continue to expand, but the explosive success stories of a few years ago are unlikely to happen again. Expanding breweries will need to look into underserved areas—such as working-class neighborhoods and communities of color—if they are going to find a market for their product.

This is probably the way it always should have been. The whole mythology behind craft beer is that it is handcrafted in small batches. It was only because no one else was doing it that the ones that did do well became such big-time players. This correction, while painful for some, is probably healthy for the industry and has been a long time coming.