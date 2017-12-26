Five San Diego breweries that owned 2017

× Expand Societe

For as much as I complained about last year, 2017 turned out to be pretty good for San Diego beer. My city, Chula Vista, saw two breweries, a beer bar and a tasting room open, all on the same block. And, best of all, we witnessed the end of the abominable fruited IPA trend and the ascension of the even trendier New England IPA—a development I am 100 percent OK with.

There’s too much good beer in town for a rundown of the best individual beers of the year, but I’d like to acknowledge five local breweries that made 2017 tasty.

Burgeon Beer (6350 Yarrow Drive, Carlsbad): Burgeon is the baby of the bunch, having only opened in January, but this North County newbie made an impact from day one. Its cans have filtered down to San Diego bottle shops, but for the best experience, a visit to the tasting room is a must. The IPAs—both west coast and NE styles—are top notch, as is the rest of its lineup.

Mikkeller San Diego (9366 Cabot Drive, Miramar): Mikkeller San Diego released at least one new beer a week in 2017, including lots of hazy IPAs and barrel-aged beers. It is also the first San Diego brewery to successfully put a New England-style IPA (Windy Hill) into wide retail distribution. I especially appreciate the thoughtful stamp on the bottom of the cans that says which hops went into the batch. It’s the little things.

Pure Project (9030 Kenamar Drive, Miramar): Another young brewery making waves in 2017 was Pure Project. Barrel-aged beers as well as canned NE IPAs kept fans lined up most of the year. This month’s return of Keep Amurka Dank—a hazy IPA I first tried at last year’s Guildfest—is a nice way to put a bow on a good year.

Societe (8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Kearny Mesa): Societe doesn’t embrace trends such as online releases or hazy IPAs, but 2017 was a step forward for the five-year-old brewery. Its long awaited sour program matured and all year, beers in Societe’s “Feral” series have been available in the tasting room. That’s a big change for a brewery where things don’t change much.

Modern Times (3725 Greenwood St., Midway): I don’t think I’m going out on much of a limb by saying Modern Times absolutely owned 2017. It’s quite an accomplishment for a brewery of its size to mass produce a core line-up of beers for retail distribution and, at the same time, satisfy the wants and needs of its most hardcore fans. Its barrel-aging program is one of the most productive in town and the company moved this summer to become partially employee-owned. With this and with its expansion into L.A., Modern Times has not only proven itself to be nimble in the face of fickle beer trends, but also an industry leader when it comes to the way it does business.