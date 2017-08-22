Green Flash heads to the land of Lincoln

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Green Flash Brewing Co.

San Diego-based craft brewery Green Flash Brewing Co.’s announcement of plans for a second out-of-state brewery didn’t come as much of a surprise, given the brewery’s history of expansion and acquisition. What struck people was the location of the new brewery—Lincoln, Nebraska. However, considering the business climate in many craft-heavy markets, a move to the Midwest makes sense.

In 2014, Green Flash purchased Alpine Beer Co., and has been growing since. Mike Hinkley, founder and owner of Green Flash, says a Midwest location has been next on the expansion agenda since the company’s Virginia Beach brewery opened in 2016.

“We’ve been looking to potentially make some acquisitions,” Hinkley says, adding that he’d been on the lookout throughout the Midwest. “It’s part of the larger plan.”

Green Flash is taking over a turnkey location previously occupied by Ploughshare Brewing Co., which closed its doors for good on July 3. The brew house is in a prime location in downtown Lincoln, just two blocks south of the University of Nebraska.

Green Flash is entering a craft market Hinkley described as “emerging,” with fewer than a dozen breweries. Nebraska itself is home to just 52 breweries, according to the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild. Compared to San Diego County’s 150 plus breweries, Green Flash is entering a very different market. Lincoln’s population is just 260,000, or about the size of Chula Vista.

“It’s a cool town,” Hinkley says. “It’s a college town, there’s excitement there. People kind of flow through there and are kind of younger.”

The need to expand into emerging markets like the Midwest should come as no surprise to industry-watchers, as larger “first-wave” craft brewers—such as Green Flash—face increased competition from smaller start-ups. And although the company’s beer is sold in all 50 states, Hinkley says the Midwest market has yet to fully buy-in.

“We sell some Green Flash in Nebraska and the Midwest, we just don’t sell a lot of it,” he says. “Primarily we sell our beer on both coasts right now—90 percent of it in just 20 states.”

Hinkley says the Lincoln deal came together from beginning to end in about a month, and he expects to be up and running soon.

“The equipment in the building is pretty much turnkey,” he says. “The licensing process is only 60 days, so we think we’ll be open in about 90.”

The quick turnaround is a sharp contrast to the previous East Coast expansion, where the company built a much larger facility from the ground up.

“Virginia Beach took us two years to build,” Hinkley says.

Although everything looks to be in place, there are challenges in the Midwest.

“The largest breweries in Nebraska are under 10,000 barrels,” Hinkley says. “It’s a small craft share without a very large craft brewery in the area, but, like the rest of the country, it’s on its way. Once we set up our hub there we’ll be producing fresh beer that’s regionally priced.”

Hinkley is optimistic about Green Flash’s emerging national footprint.

“I think it’s the beginning of something big for Green Flash.”