Hazed and refused

The craft beer industry has transformed a lot in the months since CityBeat first covered the San Diego hazy IPA trend. Now it seems it’s all anyone can talk about. Local breweries such as Pure Project, Mikkeller and Abnormal have die-hards lined up for hours to get their hands on the latest “Northeast style” IPA. Modern Times has also been releasing a series of the beers via its website.

These beers, unlike traditional West Coast-style IPAs, are not bitter and feature a soft, pillowy mouthfeel that distinguishes them enough to get people to sacrifice their Saturday mornings to wait in lines.

But just as with many trends, there has been a backlash. The hazy appearance of these beers has some brewers, long taught that clarity was important, scratching their heads.

“Overall I see the trend moving in a direction that’s scary,” says Cosimo Sorrentino, a well-respected local brewer who recently left his long-time gig at Monkey Paw and South Park Brewing.

“All the sudden it’s not about the quality anymore,” he says. “It’s about how the beer looks in a glass and how the can looks that it comes in.”

Brian Mitchel recently opened his own brewery, Pariah Brewing, in North Park. He has been an outspoken critic of the trend, and agrees with Sorrentino’s criticism.

“[People] are buying more for aesthetic rather than taste, aroma or cleanliness—things we associate with quality beer.”

Sorrentino doesn’t think the beers should even be called “IPA” at all.

“They have nothing to do with India,” he says. “I’d prefer they were called ‘hazy oat pale ales,’ or ‘Vermont style oat ales.’”

Sorrentino says he enjoys some examples of the style, but thought some breweries were taking advantage of the trend just to make a buck.

“There’s people pushing it too far and throwing a bunch of flour in, putting it in a can and taking a bunch of pictures then selling it for $20 a four-pack,” he says. “It’s beer that isn’t very good to start with and isn’t going to be good in a week. That’s not cool.”

Brewers adding flour to beers has long been a topic on social media and rarely taken seriously, but Sorrentino says he’s seen people do it.

“I won’t tell you who,” he says, “but I have been in breweries when they’ve done it. There are absolutely people adding flour into the boil—straight into the fermenter—and packaging it just to get some more protein and more haze. It’s appropriate if done the right way and you get it to stay in suspension. That’s very different than picking it up and being able to see chunks separate out and then when you’re done there’s slime on the bottom of your glass.”

Daniel Drayne, head brewer at Half Door Brewing, is one of the local innovators of the style.

“People are going to make good beer or bad beer,” he says. “If the beer tastes good and you’re adding flour to it, that’s cool. The haze doesn’t matter much to me but people want it right now.”

For Drayne, it’s more about having educated consumers.

“Things travel very fast online and people listen to their friends—especially if they’re passionate about it,” he says. “It’s like any other hobby.”

Mitchel, however, has his own take on the style. Pariah is releasing a double IPA on April 1 and calling it “Clearly Juiced,” an obvious clapback to the haze trend.

“We’re using all the same processes a lot of these guys are using, but we’re not going to package it cloudy,” he says, noting that the things people enjoy about these beers’ flavor had nothing to do with haze.

“It’s coming from the water profile,” he says.

Drayne argues that it’s a bit more involved.

“It’s not one thing, but water is a big one,” he says. “There’s layers.”

Drayne goes on to say that there is a flavor difference—a beer that has tropical and fruit notes might taste more citrusy after being cleared up. He says consumers could tell a good hazy IPA from a bad one by the way the beer coats the tongue.

“A good batch stays with you after you’re done,” he says. “(The mouth) is coated and oily and a minute later you can still taste it and you want another sip. It’s almost addictive.”

But San Diego isn’t the only place where people are lining up for these beers.

“I went out to Treehouse Brewing on the East Coast and stood in line,” says Drayne of the brewery in Monson, Massachusetts. “Everybody was hanging out in the parking lot, trading beers and telling stories. People enjoyed it, it was like a little community.”

But Mitchell says he doesn’t like the fact that brewers are making customers jump through hoops just to get a taste of these beers.

“Why do I have to cut someone’s arm off to get a can of this beer?” he jokes. “I think the hype, the exclusivity and the cool kids club is going to be damaging to the industry as a whole. I hope people don’t get too jaded.”