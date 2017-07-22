How official is San Diego’s “official” craft beer?

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer “In My Younger Haze” and “72 and Hoppy” IPAs

An announcement by the San Diego Tourism Authority earlier this month that San Diego had an “official” beer was met with dutiful coverage by local media and an almost predictable backlash by some in the increasingly reactionary beer scene. Much of the derision stemmed from the brewery and beer involved, as well as the process by which the designation came about.

The new “official” beer, a 4.2 percent ABV session IPA dubbed 72 and Hoppy is a collaboration between the SDTA and Bay City Brewing, a two-year-old outfit located behind Valley View Casino Center. The brewery, visible right off Interstate 8 coming out of Ocean Beach, has flown mostly under the radar in the saturated San Diego market, which likely contributed to at least some of the negativity on social media after the announcement.

Commenters on published versions of the story questioned why Bay City was brewing this beer as opposed to a more established, recognizable brand. As usual, people saved their worst selves for Facebook, where dozens of posts mocked an admittedly cringe-worthy NBC 7 livestream of the launch party. Many wondered why a popular Alesmith pale ale wasn’t chosen with one commenter on the station’s website asking, “What the .394 is this?”

SDTA Director of Communications Candice Eley was surprised at the reaction.

“I think it speaks to the passion of San Diego craft beer fans that everyone has such strong opinions about it,” Eley says (full disclosure: Candice Eley is the wife of CityBeat music editor Jeff Terich). “The whole goal of this project was to get people talking about San Diego craft beer around the world.”

The SDTA is a private, non-profit organization consisting of, according to its website, “approximately 1,000 member organizations, businesses (including breweries) and local governments,” that promotes tourism to San Diego. These promotions usually go unnoticed locally, so it’s understandable why some may have been confused about the designation and what it says about local beer.

“I think there was some confusion with people thinking there was some kind of contest, but that was not the case,” Eley says. “It was a new beer.”

Hana Pruzansky, who handles communications at Bay City, says the beer was crafted as an entry-level brew for people curious about San Diego’s beer scene. “We wanted to make it more accessible to tourists,” she says. “It’s a collaboration to bring attention to family-owned breweries, and a gateway into all the other wonderful (local) breweries.”

Eley says Bay City was an ideal brewery for the SDTA to collaborate with.

“They are (SDTA) members, and we like the idea of teaming up with a smaller, newer brewery, since smaller upstarts are the bulk of San Diego’s craft beer scene,” she said.

San Diego’s craft beer industry is a huge draw for tourism, and this is not the SDTA’s first craft beer campaign.

“It’s a very integral part of how we market San Diego,” Eley says, “but the nature of our work means that most San Diegans never get to see the promotions.”

Those promotions include everything from a Buzzfeed “which San Diego beer are you?” poll to featuring local brewers in its “Guide to the good stuff” video series. The SDTA also has a San Diego Beer Week campaign specifically targeted at Los Angeles, which helps explain all the Angelenos that seem to show up at beer week events around the county.

72 and Hoppy is a solid session beer that can be found on tap at bars and restaurants around town, as well as at Bay City’s tasting room. Bay City plans on canning the beer by the end of summer.