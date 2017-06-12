Little Miss Brewing tasting room opens in Normal Heights

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Little Miss Brewing, Normal Heights

Miramar brewery Little Miss Brewing (7949 Stromesa Ct.) has opened the first of two-planned satellite tasting rooms after less than one year of operation. The new spot (3514 Adams Ave.) is impossible to miss driving west on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights—a large mural on the side of the building features the Little Miss logo and two B-29s dropping bombs and parachute-equipped kegs.

The World War II motif continues inside. The décor is unabashedly British, from the ceiling painted with a Union Jack to the portrait of Winston Churchill on the wall. A second tasting room set to open in Ocean Beach will reportedly feature France, another U.S. ally.

The bar is adorned with thousands of bullet casings and its overall arrangement is unique for a tasting room. The entire space is bisected by the bar, with seating on both sides. Beertenders occupy the space in between and serve customers on each side. There is little standing room between the bar and the walls, so it is unclear how well the space will function when the place is packed. However, the design comes with the benefit of encouraging conversation and socializing, both with beertenders and with fellow patrons across the bar.

The beers at Little Miss are just what one would expect to find at any San Diego brewery—IPAs and hoppy pale ales, mostly, rounded out by a Berliner Wiesse, imperial stout, Belgian Blonde and a couple porters.

Hoperation Overlord is an imperial oatmeal IPA I first tried at Guildfest last November and I came away just as happy now as I did then. It delivers a big hop punch followed a smooth, easy-drinking finish. An imperial Russian stout called Devil’s Piano was also good, its robust notes of coffee held up nicely to the not-too-big, not-too-small 10.1 percent ABV. A Berlinner Weisse, Blitzkrieg with Raspberry, was the only beer I tried that missed the mark with me. I thought it was a little underwhelming with not enough tart to balance the fruit.

Of the beers I tried, the New Deal San Diego-style pale ale was probably my favorite. Piney and earthy hop flavors, courtesy of the Cascade and Palisade hops, provide a classic aroma and taste. Its 5.5 percent ABV means one could drink a few New Deals and still be able to commiserate on the threats Roosevelt’s signature social programs face today with relative coherence.

Overall it was the attention to detail I appreciated most at Little Miss. The war motifs are consistent at every turn, and I like that the tasting menu lists both the hop and malt content of each beer, along with ABV and tasting notes. There are TVs on the walls, but they are small, and—at least when I was there—muted, so as not to distract from the conversations the space is suited for. It remains to be seen how it will handle a large crowd, but as a small space meant to accommodate its surrounding community, this new Normal Heights tasting room is on-target..