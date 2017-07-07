Modern Times finds another way

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Modern Times

Modern Times Beer Founder and CEO Jacob McKean is not a traditional businessperson, and—as evidenced by its eclectic beer line-up—Modern Times is not a traditional brewery. In a market where buyouts have become common and breweries increasingly look toward private equity to fund expansion, it should come as no surprise that McKean and Modern Times took a different route. The brewery, through an employee stock ownership plan, is now employee-owned.

Modern Times is the first California craft brewery to offer its employees shares of ownership and joins New Belgium, Odell and Left Hand on the short list of American craft breweries that are at least partially employee-owned. McKean said the deal took more than a year to complete.

“There were a lot of moving parts and a great deal of decisions to make,” he said in an email. “It was an involved process.”

Modern Times is currently 30 percent employee-owned, but McKean said it is just the beginning when it comes to the employee stock ownership plan [ESOP].

“It’s impossible to say when we will get to 100 percent (employee-owned), but it will be as soon as it is financially feasible.”

The way ESOPs work is fairly straightforward. They are overseen by an independent trustee and used to purchase company stock. Modern Times said in a press release that its ESOP’s 30 percent stake was accomplished via a repurchase of shares held by outside investors. These shares will be turned over to employees, ideally incentivizing and attracting top talent to the company. It also creates certain tax advantages, because the contributions of stock are tax-deductible.

“It wasn’t easy to pull off, especially after only four years in business,” he said. “But it’s already proven to be worth it.”

Modern Times’ announcement is less about the nuts and bolts of its financial structure, however, and more about the business philosophy of McKean. He has been a vocal critic of brewery buyouts, and—at a panel at last year’s Great American Beer Fest—said that independence allowed his company to “care about something other than money.” Modern Times pays all its employees at least $15 per hour—well ahead of state and local requirements. Other benefits include unlimited paid time off, a paid sabbatical after five years and free beer and coffee to take home.

Another benefit McKean sees in transitioning to an employee-owned business is related to the market climate around craft beer as breweries look to raise capital without “selling out” to larger conglomerates or private equity. By selling to its own employees, Modern Times can not only remain independent, but also reward the people who helped it become so popular in the first place. Last year, the company announced it was expanding into Los Angeles and Orange County with breweries in both downtown L.A. and Anaheim.

“Our employees have worked incredibly hard to build this company,” McKean said, “and they deserve to share in its success. It’s the right thing to do.”

McKean hopes to influence other breweries who might be looking for alternatives to selling.

“My goal is to influence other breweries in San Diego and beyond to take this step, too,” he said. “This is one of the most concrete steps we can take to keep craft independent, and that’s worth fighting for.”