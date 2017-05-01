Novo Brazil Brewing thrives in Chula Vista

Chula Vista’s Novo Brazil Brewing (901 Lane Ave.) celebrated its second anniversary the same way most breweries do—with a party. Multiple pouring stations and a live band entertained patrons in the parking lot while the spacious tasting room interior was filled to capacity. All in all, it was a celebration like any other.

No one at Novo Brazil was celebrating a year ago, however.

That’s when West Coaster eviscerated the brewery in the magazine. The writer found significant problems with many of Novo’s brews and gave a county full of self-proclaimed beer geeks reason enough not to venture out to the Eastlake brewery.

The poor review came after a social media outburst by Novo’s then-general manager, leaving it with a less-than-stellar image in the eyes of many in the beer community. Perhaps insulting potential customers and telling the “haters” to “kiss my brewery” was not the best public relations strategy.

But Novo Brazil looks to have turned the corner on its early stumbles. Director of Sales Dennis Keller partially credits brewer Eduardo Pentagna, who was brought in from Brazil, with the turnaround.

“This equipment is Brazilian,” he says. “When Eduardo got here they figured out what the problem was. Once they gained precise control of fermentation temperatures, the diacetyl issues they were having went away.”

Production is up at Novo Brazil. The brewery’s cans, with their distinctive tropical design, have been showing up at retail stores throughout the county. But, like many start-up breweries, Novo is facing the growing pains associated with the retail market.

“We make a ton of money in the tasting room, but outside sale is still a very expensive proposition,” says Keller. “We’re building a brand.”

Part of that brand building is maintaining some control over the quality of the beer once it hits distribution. Keller says he inspects their distributor’s warehouse twice a month.

“I look at [the dates] on every can and every keg,” he says. “It’s labor intensive and hands-on.”

Novo Brazil has also hitched on to the hazy IPA train and now brews both a single and double New England-style IPA. When its first was in development, the brewery offered six differently hopped varieties in its tasting room and had customers vote on their favorite. That beer, “Samba,” became Novo’s first hazy IPA.

“I think people say it shouldn’t be called an IPA, because it’s not clobber-me-in-the-head bitter with alpha acid hops,” he says. “But if someone comes up with a version of IPA that’s cloudy and doesn’t have huge chunks of sediment in it, and that’s selling—I’m OK with that. I believe cloudy beer can be appealing and technically well-made.”

Novo has released its NE IPAs in the same manner as other San Diego breweries—as tasting-room only releases. But Keller says they distribute them as well.

“If it doesn’t sell out the first week it’ll go out to accounts,” he says. “Creating artificial shortages for the sake of hype is not what we’re about. I despise standing in lines.”

Novo’s hazy single IPA “Samba” will be released on May 10. “Bossa,” a hazy double, follows on May 17.