Recharging at Kilowatt Ocean Beach

My first visit to Kilowatt Brewing (7576 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) in 2015 didn’t go so well. I enjoyed a flight or two of several of its beers, but nothing particularly stood out. However, it was a barstool debate with a Florida tourist over which side fought for what cause in the Civil War that left me with a bad taste in my mouth.

The brewery and this experience have been inextricably linked in my mind since. It taught me a lot about talking 19th century politics with Southerners while drunk, and, unfortunately, also kept me away from Kilowatt for two and a half years.

Looking to finally get over this, I made my way to Kilowatt’s new Ocean Beach (1875 Cable St.) tasting room. Of the handful of local breweries that have landed in O.B. in the last couple years, Kilowatt’s aesthetic is most at home. The interior is illuminated by black lights and colored fluorescents, activating the psychedelic art adorning the walls. The bar itself is similar to the one in its original Kearny Mesa tasting room—internally lit with light so bright it’s actually kind of difficult to sit there.

What I was really interested in was the beers. Kilowatt has a reputation as being somewhere in the middle of the San Diego beer hierarchy—not particularly offensive, but not quite on par with the upper echelon, either.

I began with the Honey Hefeweizen, a 5.6 percent ABV wheat beer—a style that’s pretty dependable in getting a read on a brewery. Hefeweizens are characterized by a straw-colored haziness and flavors of banana and clove. The beer ticked all the boxes, but was far from memorable.

Only four of the 21 available beers were IPAs, which speaks to the diversity of the overall output of the brewery. The 7.4 percent ABV 250 KWH IPA is a West Coast IPA with a refreshing crisp hoppiness that any San Diegan would appreciate. Wilson the Coconut IPA, another 7 percent ABV IPA, was a more adventurous brew. The coconut came through in a much more robust manner than the better-known Vacation IPA from Resident Brewing, a fact I consider to be a plus.

Of the three dark beers I tried, only the Chocolate Macadamia Nut Stout stood out. This 5.8 percent ABV “sweet stout” was truly exceptional. Its relatively low alcohol content did nothing to weaken its robust nutty chocolate flavor and, in fact, made the beer much more mellow than most so-called “pastry stouts.”

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Grand Entrance Imperial Stout or the Belt Notcher Brown Ale, both of which came in tasting a bit too restrained (8.4 and 5.9 percent ABV, respectively). The foundation is there with these brews, but I’d like to see them dialed up.

Overall, Kilowatt’s OB tasting room offers a unique experience in a fun space, and there’s lots of room inside and out to enjoy the electric buzz throughout. With a wide variety of styles on tap, I’m confident anyone can find something to enjoy in a location that’s as authentic as it gets in Ocean Beach.