San Diego brewers bring home the hardware

For 31 years, breweries from across the country have trekked to Denver each October to compete at the Great American Beer Fest. The craft beer bubble—once limited mainly to the West Coast, Colorado and Michigan—has expanded into all 50 states. As the industry has grown, so has GABF.

This year’s numbers are staggering: 2,217 breweries entered 7,923 beers across 98 categories. The most popular category—IPA—saw 408 entries this year, an increase of 94 from 2016.

“The competition is getting fierce,” says Jill Davidson, president of the San Diego Brewers Guild. “The effort the Brewers Association has put into developing the guilds in the different states is definitely starting to show. There’s a lot of really good beer out there.”

San Diego County breweries claimed 13 medals this year.

Among them, Second Chance Beer (15378 Avenue of Science #222) brought home two medals, including a second consecutive gold in the robust porter category with Tabula Rasa. Newcomer SouthNorte Beer Co. won bronze—its first GABF medal—for specialty beer with Agavemente, an agave pilsner.

It wouldn’t be GABF without some controversy, of course. Last year, there was a medal mix-up with Karl Strauss and Ohio’s Fat Head’s. This year, Florida-based Brew Hub’s Rome City IPA won gold in the session IPA category despite its 5.8 percent ABV. The Brewers Association’s style guidelines define a session IPA as a beer with an ABV of 5 percent or lower, so it’s interesting that a beer outside its own definition was not only entered into, but won the category.

“That is interesting,” says Davidson. “There are categories that they don’t award (any) gold because the beer isn’t 100 percent true to style or exhibit characteristics of a gold medal beer. I think (style guidelines) are very important.”

Part of the issue could just be the scope of the competition.

“Several of our peers from San Diego were judges,” she says, “and they were tasting 72 beers a day for two and a half days.”

Dan Becker of The Full Pint blog called the competition a “mess” in a post, suggesting regional competitions leading up to the national convention might be a way to get things on track.

Another glaring omission from the awards was the lack of a New England IPA category. The style has exploded in popularity, but its signature haze is frowned upon in the traditional IPA style guidelines judges are supposed to be following. Maybe next year?

Despite its flaws, GABF still reigns supreme as the preeminent brewing competition in the U.S. Davidson says it’s a big part of what built the industry.

“When no one was paying attention to American craft beer, they were,” she says. “It’s an important part of the development of American craft beer culture.”

San Diego County medalists

Karl Strauss Brewing Company: Orange Blossom Common—Gold, Honey Beer

Stone Brewing: Witty Moron—Gold, Other Belgian-style Ale

Second Chance Beer Company: Tabula Rasa Toasted Porter—Gold, Robust Porter

Pizza Port Ocean Beach: Guillaume—Gold, Session Beer

Second Chance Beer Company: Legally Red—Silver, American-style Amber/Red Ale

Bagby Beer Company: Herd of Turtles—Silver, Baltic-Style Porter

Monkey Paw Brewing: Back in the ESSA—Silver, English-style Summer Ale

Pizza Port Carlsbad: Z-man—Silver, Export Stout

Ocean Beach Brewery: Hidden Gem—Silver, German-style Wheat Ale

Mother Earth Brew Co. (Nampa, Idaho): Fresh as it Gets—Bronze, Fresh or Wet Hop Ale

Culture Brewing Co.: Blonde—Bronze, Golden or Blonde Ale

Alesmith Brewing Company: Wee Heavy—Bronze, Scotch Ale

SouthNorte Beer Co.: Agavamente—Bronze, Specialty Beer