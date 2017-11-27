San Diego officially a boomtown

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

It can be difficult to quantify the impact of an industry as sprawling as beer. Certain aspects are easily measured, such as sales and production, but in San Diego County, there are so many more moving parts.

A report published during San Diego Beer Week attempts to put things in perspective. The report—published by the San Diego Brewers Guild and Cal State University San Marcos—found the beer industry generates a countywide economic impact approaching $1 billion ($869,629,595, to be exact).

Todd Colburn, founder and CEO of Higher Gravity Brand Advocates, is an adjunct professor at CSUSM and sits on the board of directors of the San Diego Brewers Guild. He says the role of the guild in conducting this type of research was an important part of educating local consumers and government decision-makers.

“We want people (who buy beer) to think about it,” he says. “We want them to choose local San Diego craft beer because it’s creating jobs and benefitting San Diego.”

The report includes data collected from breweries on production, sales and taxes to what it calls the “multiplier effect”—the impact of secondary businesses and the day-to-day spending habits of individual employees.

“The income employees are receiving, they’re going out and spending and driving economic impact,” Colburn says. “From Premier Stainless that makes the tanks to brewery tour companies, they’re all creating jobs.”

Researchers also asked brewers to predict their hiring, investment and production moves over the next year. The resulting craft brewer business confidence index showed that brewers are overwhelmingly confident of their growth in 2018.

The survey found:

• 95 percent planned to hire more people

• 93 percent planned to increase production

• 91 percent planned to increase distribution

• 77 percent planned to invest back into the business.

A few respondents planned on staying even, and none said they planned on downsizing.

“We still have room to grow,” Colburn says. “There’s opportunity in neighborhoods that are underserved—that don’t have a lot of craft breweries. It comes down to how well you manage your business.”

Using a Brewers Association multiplier that attributes $4.67 per barrel produced, the report also estimates local craft brewers contributed $4.5 million to charities in 2016.

“If you go to a charity fundraising event and there’s craft beer from San Diego, odds are it was donated,” Colburn says. “Beer donations are probably the most significant part of that impact.”

Colburn says quantifying these community contributions will be a focus of research for next year’s report.

“There are so many breweries that make giving back a core component of their business model,” he says. “I think it’s very unique in our industry.”

Colburn says that these kinds of reports will be ongoing as CSUSM continues to expand its footprint in the local brewing industry. This spring, the university will begin offering a certificate in the science and business of craft beer.