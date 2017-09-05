Sixers sell, bombers are bombing

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Geoi Bachoua of Bine & Vine

The 22-ounce beer bottle, or bomber, once dominated packaged craft beer sales. But UPC scan data compiled by the Brewers Association quantifies what many have likely observed just walking into a liquor store—cans have taken a significant bite out of the glass bomber’s market share. Since 2013, craft beer cans as a percentage of sales volume has more than tripled, from 5.3 percent to 17.2, with no sign of slowing down.It’s not just cans killing the bomber, though—it’s also six-pack bottles. The price point on six-packs, canned or bottled, is cheaper per ounce than bombers. Considering these trends, is the iconic bomber doomed?

Geoi Bachoua, owner of Bine & Vine bottle shop, thinks they are.

“For sure, bombers are dying,” he says. “There’s so much good beer available now in six-packs you don’t really have to buy a bomber anymore.”

When Bachoua began selling craft beer at his father’s Imperial Beach drug store in 2001, bombers were the standard for upstart breweries. They provided the best price-per-ounce profit for breweries and were more cost-effective to produce. They still are, but a brewery start-up today would need to consider shifting consumer preferences before settling on one packaging method or the other.

“If a new startup is making beer the best format is still 22-ounce bombers,” Bachoua says. “But you have to move to six packs as soon as possible and, if possible, make them cans.”

Susie Baggs, owner and CEO of Brown Bag Beverage, Inc., a boutique distributor, says she would advise breweries against going with bombers. “We’re kind of the middleman and we know what retailers are looking for,” she says. “I would advise either cans or 12-ounce, bottled six-packs.” Back at Bine & Vine, Bachoua also went on to say that most of his customers preferred six packs, whether bottled or canned.

“Once a brewery moves a beer to six packs and continues to sell the same beer in 22-ounce bombers, I get rid of the bombers right away,” he said. “The six-packs are what’s going to sell.”

Some beers still do well in bombers, however. Specialty, one-off beers still sell well, according to Baggs.

“There is still growth and steady sales in higher-end products,” she says, “such as Barrel-aged beer and sours.”

Baggs did say the shift away from bombers has had a negative effect on consumer choice, noting that the shift to cans and 12-ounce bottles might lead to breweries only packaging high-volume sellers.

“With bombers you get a lot more options,” she says. “In the old days you’d see IPAs, pilsners, reds, stouts and scotch ales, but now what you see is more breweries limiting their options. You’re seeing a lot more IPAs and pilsners.”

The shift away from bombers, while challenging for some breweries, is a little less painful thanks to advances in packaging, specifically in canning. Baggs says mobile canning and the ability to wrap labels on them instead of buying thousands of pre-printed ones has lowered the cost to breweries.

“The consumer enjoys it,” she says. “From a price standpoint and the ease of consumption, they’re the ones winning.”