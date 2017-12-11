The gift of beer

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Holiday merch at AleSmith

I spend most my Decembers moody and cringing, waiting for Jan. 1, when we all wake from our gluttonous malaise and re-bury Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” for another blissful 11 months.

But between now and the calendar’s sweet release, we’re all going to have to get through this thing together. Part of the ritual we’ve all at least somewhat bought into is gift-giving. Most of us probably have a beer geek on our lists, but before dropping hard-earned coin on the most expensive bottle in the beer aisle, consider these alternatives.

Beer: It’s risky buying beer for someone, especially if you are unsure of exactly what they’re into. Right now, hazy IPAs and adjunct-laden “pastry” stouts are trendy, but unless you’re prepared to weather a block-busting line or a hit-or-miss online sale, the most sought-after of these brews are going to be difficult to come by. In a pinch, Modern Times keeps great hazies in stock, and AleSmith sells variants of Speedway Stout in its gift shop (9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar). Either is as close to a sure thing as you’re going to get with most local beer lovers.

Apparel: Shirts on Tap is a subscription t-shirt service that partners with breweries in five cities to send its customers a new shirt every month, along with stickers and coupons. The designs are stylish and will keep your geek in fresh gear. Craft Beerd and Hoppy Beer, Hoppy Life also offer a variety of cool beer wear so that we may all avoid tacky novelty shirts with bro-ish drinking slogans.

Brewery societies: Pricey membership clubs have become a popular model to distribute rare and special release beers with several breweries over the last few years. Modern Times (League of Partygoers and Elegant People), Pure Project (Cellar Cyndicate), Mikkeller (Viking Club) and The Bruery (Reserve Society) are a few Southern California options. Of these, only Modern Times and The Bruery are accepting new members. Alesmith is launching the Order of the Anvil club this month, but it’s possible by the time this column comes out, it will be sold out. These clubs are expensive—expect to drop at least $300 for a year—but the price does cover the retail costs of all the beer, and they’re generally a good value.

Things that sound good but are not: Bottle openers, pint glasses and growlers… These items might seem like good gifts, but anyone who’s been into beer for any amount of time likely has more than they can handle. Save them the headache. Better a gift card or two than another pint glass to cram into the cabinet.

There’s no perfect gift for everyone, of course, and some people are hard to shop for. However, people who are into beer can be really into beer, which makes choosing a beer gift a little more intimidating. However, a little thoughtfulness goes a long way, and there’s no such thing as a bad beer when it’s from someone who cares.