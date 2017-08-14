Time to kiss growlers goodbye

× Expand Photo by Beth Demmon Goodbye, growler collection

Growlers—refillable half-gallon jugs for beer-to-go—are dying a slow death. It’s a bittersweet evolution; these glass or stainless steel containers are arguably the most environmentally-friendly beer takeaway option, and since they’re filled on demand, they eliminate the uncertainty that comes with pre-packaging beer in cans or bottles.

So why are growlers being phased out in favor of 12-ounce cans and crowlers (sealed, 32-ounce. aluminum cans filled to order)? Lots of reasons, according to Andrew Heino, owner and head brewer of Align Brewing Company.

“Number one: crowler cans are new each time, so sanitation status is better than most reused, washed growlers. I want the beer to taste as it should when you drink it, not like old growler funk. Number two: [crowlers are] easier to recycle. Number three: there are already so many growlers in circulation that any brewery can fill, [so] why do we need more? Number four: cans are more convenient for outdoorsy stuff,” says Heino.

Since opening earlier this year, Align has shunned growlers in favor of cans and crowlers, but will fill blank growlers for customers. Other local breweries like Culture Brewing Company are also pushing alternatives.

“I'm not saying glass growlers are terrible, but...” starts Aleks Kostka, head brewer at Culture. “I've seen a lot of broken bottles and growlers in public places, which is definitely a safety hazard. Whereas with crowlers, you can just recycle them with zero potential of leaving shards of glass behind.”

Kostka also points out the variety of filling options, freshness and less water usage over time as additional crowler advantages. Part of this switch is due to the unwieldiness of heavy growlers (“they're a pain to carry around with you, especially once the beer is consumed,” laments Kostka), their breakability, less-than-optimal conditions that glass containers foster and the fact that not all breweries have proper growler filling machinery and fill from the tap (which can lead to oxidization and doesn’t provide enough CO2 to maintain the beer’s integrity). And while labeling restrictions on to-go alcohol containers were relaxed in 2013, the change came too late for many beer drinkers who are now stuck with a glut of growlers from numerous breweries, now collecting dust.

This consumer shift hasn’t stifled growth in the craft beer fringe sector. Adaptive growler technology like Synek and beer delivery services such as Hopsy and CraftHounds (and even breweries like Little Miss Brewing) are banking on it.

“We use the data of what people are ordering to adjust what we offer,” says Adam Gendler, Director of Product & Marketing at CraftHounds. “When we started, it was all bombers [22-ounce. bottles]. Now people want 16-ounce cans like from Modern Times and crowlers from Culture.”

Crowlers do have some drawbacks—such as not being reusable—but the industry consensus seems to lean toward them occupying the top spot in takeaway containers... for now.

“I don't think the perfect to-go beverage container exists yet,” affirms Kostka. “But at this point, I'm going to have to go with crowlers as my main way of sharing beer with others.”