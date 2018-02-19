Trolling Stone

× Expand Greg Koch

In many ways, Greg Koch, co-founder of Stone Brewing, has built his reputation on being insufferable. Stone’s first hit beer was “Arrogant Bastard,” which dared drinkers, on its label, not to buy it. “You’re not worthy,” it proclaimed. When it comes to big beer, Koch is as responsible as anyone for the David versus Goliath attitude that is now pervasive in the industry.

Being this outspoken has made Koch a target. In a video published in conjunction with a news release on Monday, Feb. 12, Koch announced Stone Brewing was suing big beer—specifically, MillerCoors, the makers of Keystone and Keystone Light.

×

In its complaint filed in U.S. District Court for Southern California, Stone says that in 2017, Keystone Light’s cans underwent a redesign, with the words “Key” and “stone” being separated. Depending on how one looks at a can, all that is visible are the words “STONE” and “Light.”

That’s not all. In several advertisements, MillerCoors encouraged consumers to “hunt the Stone” as part of a contest. Its repackaged cases prominently display the word “Stone.” Corporate law strategist David Lizerbram called it a “clear-cut case” of copyright infringement in an article for Voice of San Diego.

Agreement that the case had merit was nearly universal. However, it was the way in which Stone went about announcing the suit that brought out the naysayers.

There’s a pervasive idea among some national beer writers that anything craft brewers do relating to their battles against big beer is to be looked upon with suspicion, as though the only correct take is a contrarian stance.

This is especially true with a polarizing figure like Koch.

Several commentators, from Twitter to Reddit, took issue with Stone’s PR regarding the lawsuit. A video and announced hashtag campaign—#TrueStonevsKeystone—were their main targets, as was the wording of the complaint itself. One prominent publication said the lawsuit looked more like a marketing campaign.

The contrarian backlash and reactionary trolling has nothing to do with the viability of Stone’s case or Koch’s persona and everything to do with how assuming a nagging, naysaying posture can inject one’s self into the conversation, resulting in retweets, replies and—if you’re lucky—a long, argumentative back-and-forth with Koch himself.

Everything in the suit is very much on-brand for Stone. Koch built his entire public persona around his fight against, as the aforementioned Arrogant Bastard label put it, “fizzy yellow beer.” He’s been one of the most vocal critics of big beer’s strategy of purchasing craft brewers, declaring in 2016 that Stone would never sellout. There is little harm in taking advantage of the inevitable deluge of news surrounding the lawsuit to further promote the core ethos of the brewery, and it’s entirely on-brand for Koch to do so.

Note: This is my final Beerdist column in San Diego CityBeat. It has been my privilege over the last three years to cover this vital local industry and the wild, eclectic and close-knit community represented within. I’m still @beerdist on Twitter, for now at least, and I’m always down for a beer. Cheers.