When good beer isn’t good enough

In late June, Intergalactic Brewing Co. took to Facebook to announce a new direction for the brewery—it was for sale.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that I will be beginning the process of finding a new direction for Intergalactic Brewing Company by exploring all options, including, but not limited to, putting the business assets up for sale,” owner and head brewer Alex Van Horne said in the post.

Van Horne opened Intergalactic in 2013 in a Miramar neighborhood that looked much different than it does today. Over the last four years, 11 more breweries and tasting rooms have opened nearby. Intergalactic isn’t the first local brewery to look outside for an investment or buyout, but considering it has won 34 awards for 18 different beers, it might be one of the best to do so.

So what went wrong? Van Horne was unusually transparent on social media, engaging with critics and fans alike. He was similarly transparent talking to CityBeat.

“I take criticism pretty well,” Van Horne says, “and I have a pretty good understanding of our capabilities and shortcomings.”

Marketing is a big one, but the lack of startup capital from the beginning was the major challenge.

“We [opened] on the cheap and I wouldn’t recommend it,” he says. “There’s been many days where we got through a month with $30 left in the bank. It’s scary doing that.”

Without enough investors, the company took on debt to fund expansion and operations. Last year, it moved into a 3,000 square-foot tasting room.

“With the bigger tasting room came a bigger brew house and more capacity,” Van Horne says. “We just ran out of money. Brewing is capital-intensive—you need money to make money.”

Intergalactic, with its nano-sized production capacity, relies a lot on tasting room sales. Van Horne said this business model used to work, but as more breweries opened around the neighborhood, the customer pool was diluted.

“When there’s a new brewery opening, an anniversary or a party going on, it’s a slower day for everyone else,” he says. “When revenue is almost 100 percent over-the-counter sales, it doesn’t matter how good your beer is. At some point, saturation is going to hurt your numbers.”

Changing consumer trends have also affected sales.

“When you have a new beer release every week—or every other week—that’s never been brewed before, and nobody’s ever had it, and there’s a line out the door, it dramatically changes how the industry does business. It used to be about developing quality beers that would become people’s favorites, but now it’s flash-in-the-pan one-offs. It’s making it difficult for people not able to adapt fast enough. Maybe I wasn’t.”

Van Horne says the business is at the break-even point, but needs to expand capacity to continue to grow. It could be an attractive opportunity for someone ready to take it on.

“We’re already licensed and running, with everything needed to brew beer and serve it,” he says. “The brewery is much larger than most nanos, because the goal was to grow. If you’re good at marketing and have a great brewer but no idea how to run a business or start one, it’s an opportunity to take something over that’s pre-built. It’s turnkey.”

In the meantime, Intergalactic is open and operating as normal. How long it will remain open is up in the air.