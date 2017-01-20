Will minimum wage hike stifle brewery growth?

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Rachael Akin at Benchmark Brewing

Roughly 30 percent of San Diego’s workforce received a raise on Jan. 1, 2017 when the city’s minimum wage increased from $10.50 an hour to $11.50 an hour. They will receive another raise in 2019 when California’s incremental state minimum increase hike overtakes the city’s, culminating in a $15 minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2022.

The increase in the minimum wage came as a result of a long, hard-fought campaign by the Fight for $15 organization, labor unions and the workers themselves. Wages have not kept pace with the cost of living, and in an expensive city such as San Diego, that places an added strain on workers and families.

Local restaurants made headlines this month when they responded to the wage increase by adding a surcharge to diners’ bills to offset the effect of the hike. Much of the front-of-house staff at local breweries and taprooms also make the minimum wage. Recently, Stone and Green Flash laid-off workers [something Green Flash denied in an email, but there have been statements on social media that would indicate otherwise] after cross-country and cross-oceanic expansions. It prompts the question: Will the increase in labor costs begin to affect the boom in smaller, upstart breweries?

Stephanie Eppig, co-owner of the just-opened Eppig Brewing (3052 El Cajon Blvd.), didn’t think so.

“For us, because we’re such a small business right now, payroll is not our top expense at the moment,” she said. “If we are as successful as we hope to be, we’re going to feel it a little bit more.”

Rachael Akin, co-owner and “brand Czar” at Benchmark Brewing (6190 Fairmont Ave.), said it was the next rung of workers who would feel the pinch.

“It makes it harder to give raises and cost-of- living adjustments to the people already paid at a little higher rate,” she said.

Akin, who said she supports the increase, thought that tips should have been factored in.

“I 100 percent believe that $15 an hour is a fair wage,” she said. “I just question it for tipped employees.”

Eppig also said she supported fair wages.

“We set core values for Eppig Brewing,” she said. “One was taking care of our employees. When people talk about sustainability, that also extends to wages and making sure that people can go home and take care of their families.”

Neither brewery owner said they had seen supply-chain cost increases. Beer swag entrepreneur Rudy Pollorena Jr., founder of Craft Beerd, said he has.

“A vendor (increased) their prices 40 percent on one of our products,” he said. “They (said) it was due to labor cost increases.”

Pollorena said he was not passing on the cost increase to customers, something the three business owners had in common.

“My hope is that we can accommodate (the increase) by increasing our volume,” Akin said. “I would rather do it with volume than a price increase.”

Eppig said that the incremental increases eased the burden on business owners.

“Knowing it is coming is helpful,” she said. “You factor it in and come up with a way to pay for it.”

As the minimum wage ratchets up to $15, the cost of a pint will almost inevitably go up. But the brewery owners I spoke to were optimistic it would not negatively impact their growth plans, something critics of minimum wage hikes often cite as coming with increases.

“It’s the cost of doing business in California,” Akin said. “It’s worth it.”