White Labs are San Diego brewers’ go-to for yeast

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer The lab at White Labs where samples are tested for impurities.

People walking into any beer bar or brewery tasting room are often greeted by a board listing beers by name, style, ABV and, increasingly, the hop profile. Saint Archer’s Mosaic IPA, Resident’s Chasing Galaxy and Beachwood’s Citraholic all feature key hops in their names to appeal to consumers in search of a specific flavor profile.

Sometimes brewers might even include notes on a certain beer’s grain bill to give an even greater sense of what awaits. They’ll be upfront about the beer being brewed with wheat, rye or barley. However, one key ingredient is almost always left out of the equation, so much so that many brewers consider it a trade secret—the yeast used to start the fermentation process.

“Yeast make over 500 different flavor and aroma compounds that blend together to make a nice tasting beer,” says Chris White, CEO, president and founder of White Labs, one of the leading suppliers of yeast to American craft brewers. “All the fruitiness in beer pretty much comes from yeast and the other acids and characteristics of the beer.”

Based in Miramar, White Labs began making yeast for Home Brew Mart in 1995. Before long, its yeast made its way into the Mount Rushmore of San Diego beers: Ballast Point, Pizza Port, Green Flash and Stone.

In 2012, it moved into a new facility with room for a brew house and tasting room, and White saw it as an opportunity to do something unique.

“We wanted to open up to the public to showcase what yeasts taste like,” he says. “A lot of breweries don’t have the language to communicate the importance of yeast to the consumer, so we’re having fun experimenting with how you do that.”

The White Labs tasting room features several styles of beer brewed on-site. Customers—many of whom are brewers—can sample different versions of the same beer brewed with different yeast strains to really get a good idea of what separates them. This helps the company when brewers call with any issues. There’s not a yeast variety they sell that their in-house brewers haven’t already worked with, so there’s always someone on-hand to help customers through the process.

While the company does sell beer in growlers to go, White says it is not trying to compete with other neighborhood breweries—many of which are also customers. White Labs opened a second production facility in Asheville, North Carolina, which in October became the site of its first restaurant, focusing on fermented foods.

“When people think about fermented food sometimes they think of something exotic, but it’s really approachable,” says White, who hopes to eventually open a similar kitchen in San Diego. “It’s pizza doughs, it’s sauces—so many things are fermented. We’re trying to do that all in-house.”

During San Diego Beer Week (Nov. 3 through Nov. 12), White Labs will be holding a “White Labs for Labs” rescue event on Nov. 11 with Labrador Rescues. Puppies will be on-hand and a portion of proceeds will go to the organization. White has been at the forefront of San Diego beer since the beginning, before there was a Brewers Guild, let alone a beer week. Now, most of the beers being poured during these events will have been brewed with yeast from White Labs.

“[I’m] glad to see more people noticing San Diego craft beer,” he says. “There’s a lot more public awareness in San Diego than there used to be. I just think that’s great.”