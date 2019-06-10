21st Century Filipino fare at Gaya Gaya

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Crispy pata

When she arrives at the table, she’s just so sexy: the bronzed skin, the way she looks just sitting there. Eating the crispy pata at Gaya Gaya (7580 Miramar Road) is like having sex for the first time. You can’t help but feel a little guilty about it, but it just feels so damn good you don’t really care and it certainly isn’t going to stop you.

It’s been a long coming out party for local chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin; a story of coming full circle and integration. Raised in the Philippines on the family’s fish farm, he cut his teeth working at their turo turo restaurant. Well, actually, it was more of a food stand than a restaurant, but it was still highly impactful. In the U.S., Tangalin worked at the other end of the spectrum. Little places like Le Bernardin, Coi, Locanda Verde and Volt; fine dining all, but with not a lick of Pinoy cooking on the plates.

There wasn’t a lot of room for his heritage in those restaurants. Gradually, however, his Filipino touches crept in at places like Bivouac Ciderworks and with a bit more industry cred, he could offer a few dishes and special menus. At Gaya Gaya, however, there’s no pretense as to what’s going on, nor is there any resistance.

Take, for example, the adobo-fried chicken with ube waffles, pink guava butter and honey. Ube is a sweet purple yam and is America’s Filipino ingredient of the moment. And it’s delicious. Is this chicken and waffles with Filipino influences or is it chicken adobo with a nod to America’s South? Viewed either way, it works equally well and is equally delicious.

Gaya Gaya’s Bicol Express is a liberal riff on a famous dish of the same name that features pork cubes simmered in a coconut milk broth flavored with chilies, shrimp paste, onion and garlic. Tangalin takes that original and reinterprets it in a moules mariniere direction like it’s being seen in a funhouse mirror. It may be the best dish on the menu: soulful, elevated and grounded in a series of ingredients that all work together in a whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-the-parts sort of way.

There was one dish on the menu I dreaded: the balut (a developing duck embryo boiled that’s eaten from its shell). It’s legendary, albeit not necessarily in a good way. I always wondered whether I’d eat it. I did. I’m glad I did. I don’t think I ever will again. I’m not big on adventure eating.

Then there’s that sexy, crispy pata. The double cooking—simmering until tender then deep-frying to crisp the skin—results in a dish that’s both crispy on the outside and soft, succulent and sensual inside. Sure, there’s more to this dish than just those elements, but what more does the dish really need? It’s wonderful on its own terms.

And that’s Tangalin’s point. Gaya Gaya isn’t Tita’s Kitchenette in National City. It isn’t pure Filipino and trying to understand it that way is a formula for failure. It’s an integration of where Tangalin has been and where he is now. Present Filipino food in a way that’s neither sheepish nor “ethnic.” And Filipino food really is becoming the next big thing on the American food scene, as Tony Bourdain (whose portrait is on Gaya Gaya’s wall) predicted. He was right and so is Tangalin.