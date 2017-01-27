356° Korean tries to give it a go at Mission Valley’s cursed corner

× Expand michael gardiner Tongue and brisket

Every neighborhood has a cursed corner: The place that’s seen more restaurants come and go in a decade than the number of years any actually stayed. Sometimes it’s the neighborhood, sometimes a tragedy, and other times it could certainly be seen as a jinx. Those are the odds facing 356° Korean BBQ (1640 Camino Del Rio N.) in the Mission Valley mall.

The space originally housed Seau’s of San Diego, the sports bar/restaurant created by the San Diego Chargers Hall of Famer until it shuttered two weeks after Junior’s death. The next time its doors opened was to welcome worshippers to Eastlake Church services. That use ended shortly (if coincidentally) after the filing of a fraud lawsuit involving acquisition of the restaurant. Next up was Buffalo Wild Wings, which took a portion of the old Seau’s space. 356° has since taken the rest.

The Mission Valley mall is not, intuitively, the place you’d expect to find a Korean barbecue restaurant, much less a relatively high-end place. Fast casual Chinese or all-you-can-eat sushi? Sure. But Korean barbecue? And it doesn’t exactly look the part either. But while the interior of 356° retains a bit of “sports bar” feel and stadium-style décor, its defining interior features are the immense brass ventilation systems over the in-table barbecues.

And that is what 356° is all about: meat. The place is named for the supposed perfect temperature for cooking meat (Korean barbecue doesn’t lend itself to the “run the cow by me and I’ll cut my own” approach). That’s what Korean barbecue is: quickly grilled, thin slices of meat, often but not always marinated in sweet, spicy or salty preparations. Beef is king, but 356° also offers pork, chicken and seafood.

While meat is the feature attraction, a 356° meal starts with salad (with a more acidic dressing than you’d find at a Japanese place) and a series of mostly fermented side dishes called banchan. The best of these was the kimchi, but a sweet potato with raisin banchan was quite good too. The salad was a refreshing counterpoint to the carnivorous protein-fest that was the rest of the meal.

While the all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue places popping up around town tend to be easier on the pocket book, the quality of the meat sometimes suffers. That’s not a problem at 356°: The quality of the meat was good (if not, perhaps, at the level of Dae Jang Keum or Buga Korean Barbecue). My favorite choices were the thinly sliced beef brisket and tongue as well as the thin-cut pork belly and sensuous pork jowl (think Italian guanciale).

It may seem strange to have to cook the meat on the tabletop yourself (though that’s common in Korean barbecue). But that’s not a flaw, it’s a feature. An essential part of the style’s appeal is the way it taps into our deep, essential, elemental connection to meat and fire.

And that may—just may—be the magic that allows 356° to beat the curse of the corner. It may be the thing that allows the restaurant to succeed where Junior Seau’s star power didn’t, bible pounding lasted less than a half year and Buffalo Wild Wings is just holding on next door.