A blast from the past at PL Bagels

I was working in the Helmsley Building, a 35-story Beaux-Arts building towering over Grand Central Station. Every morning I’d get off the subway, head straight to the bagel shop for a cinnamon-raisin bagel (with butter) and eat it at my desk with a cup of bad coffee.

So, when I stopped at PL Bagels (3704 Voltaire St. #107, Point Loma) and grabbed a cinnamon-raisin bagel with butter on my way to work, it was, essentially, recreating old times. It wasn’t the best bagel I’ve ever had, but it was the best I’ve had in San Diego.

There are two great bagel cities in North America and San Diego isn’t one of them. The two are New York and Montreal. New York-style bagels tend to be fluffy, chewy and doughy. Montreal-style bagels are thinner, denser and somewhat sweeter. Both are boiled before they are baked to create the thick, shiny, chewy exterior. But where Montreal bagels are boiled in honey water, New York bagels are not. While Montreal’s bagels are baked in a wood-fired oven, that doesn’t happen in the Big Apple. The bake, in both cities, is at a high temperature resulting in a slightly blistered exterior that gives them a bit of a crunch.

PL’s bagels are of the New York style. My cinnamon-raisin bagel, like the ones I’d get in Grand Central Station, were toasted and slathered in butter. While a really superb bagel should not need to be toasted—doing so elevates the deficient ones but destroys the character of the best—the heat from the toasting melts the butter into the tiny nooks and crannies of the bagel. It may be the best way to enjoy a cinnamon-raisin bagel. I’ve never been so happy in front of my computer at work.

The best dish at PL is its East Coast Special: bagel of choice, cream cheese, tomato, red onions and Nova Scotia lox with capers on the side. There is nothing particularly creative about this combination; bagels and lox have been cohabitating since before 1950 according to most experts. It’s a classic combination for a reason and PL’s version represents well.

PL has several other “sandwiches” among which the roast beef and turkey breast are good options, and the salami-based Italian may be the best bet. The greatest glories at PL are the schmears (whipped cream cheese flavored with other ingredients). The chive version is very good, offering both herbal freshness and an oniony depth. The must-try, however, is the salmon spread. Schmear that on a bagel and you pretty much have bagels and lox.

All that’s left is to choose a bagel and PL offers a variety (and bialys on the weekend). The egg bagel is (typically) rich, and the everything variety (again typically) is over-the-top. But my favorite bagel at PL has to be the onion. All of them feature an ever-so-slight toothy crunch on the outside and a resilient, slightly spongy interior that isn’t exactly soft but definitely isn’t dense.

That’s what makes them the best bagels San Diego has to offer. And it’s what made my “on the way into work” cinnamon-raisin bagel such a welcome blast from my past.