A-Chau proves sometimes you get more than you pay for

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Barbecued pork banh mi

"Good” and “cheap” are two words used together more frequently than they ought to be when it comes to food. There is, for example, no such thing as “good, cheap sushi.” People have probably died trying to find that particular unicorn.

A-Chau (4644 El Cajon Blvd., Suite 111) in Little Saigon, however, proves there definitely is such a thing as good, cheap Vietnamese fare.

The cheap part is evident the moment patrons walk in: A-Chau’s a hole-in-the-wall with a deli case and counter. It’s clear from the start it’s either going to be great or really bad. One taste of the egg rolls and patrons will quickly know which. A-Chau offers two different kinds: the more familiar, wonton-wrapped Chinese-style and the far less familiar Vietnamese rice paper-wrapped cha giò. Both are filled with pork, shredded carrot and rice vermicelli noodles. Both versions are really good.

The Chinese-style is what one might expect if they expect egg rolls to be fried perfectly. The rice paper-wrapped versions, though, are even better. They certainly don’t look that way: mottled, blistered and, perhaps, slightly discolored. Don’t be fooled; that’s just the rice paper being, once again, perfectly fried. The filling is compact, deliciously moist, and that exterior is fabulously crispy. It’s a mistake to order just one, though it’s not a bad idea to get them as part of the bún thịt nướng cha gi—rice vermicelli noodles with barbecued pork and the Vietnamese egg rolls.

A-Chau’s classic Vietnamese fresh spring rolls—pork and shrimp—are good, but not exceptional. The sugarcane spring rolls are more unusual, what with the shrimp’s richness and the cane’s sweetness offering a different look at the idea of fresh spring rolls.

A-Chau’s banh mi are nearly as good as the egg rolls. A banh mi is just a sandwich on French baguette bread, a legacy of Vietnam’s former colonial occupation. A-Chau’s version features bread that’s a bit less crusty and a bit spongier inside. It’s all the better for it.

When it comes to these sandwiches, there are two nearly co-equal standouts on the menu: the barbecued pork banh mi, on the one hand, and the meat loaf and pâté version, on the other hand. The latter may be the most classic banh mi and the way the rich pâté pairs with the acidity of the pickled carrots and daikon radish makes it clear why. The richness of the barbecued pork version functions similarly, with the meat’s fat contrasted by the pickles. Bottom line: both versions work marvelously.

A-Chau offers a number of other banh mi sandwiches. The ham and the charbroiled meatball are decent, while the non-charbroiled meatball is a bit less so. It is, ultimately, the bread and those pickles that make them.

In the end, A-Chau is a little dive run by a mother and son (mother in the back, son out front) that may not look like more than a cheap lunch counter. But what comes out of A-Chau’s deli cases is, with a few exceptions, excellence. It is good. It is cheap. And it shows that cheap and good really can co-exist.