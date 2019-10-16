A Chinese Megalopolis at A-Bowl

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner The house special lao mein at A-Bowl is a Shanghai take on a multiregional Chinese classic.

It’s pretty easy to think if you go to a Sichuan restaurant, you’ll get Sichuan food. And it might seem reasonable to expect if you go to a place that says “Shanghainese Cuisine” [sic] on the menu cover, it will indeed be the traditional dishes of Shanghai that arrive at the table. But as A-Bowl (4690 Convoy Street, Suite 111) in the Convoy District shows, the food of a megalopolis like Shanghai defies such easy definition.

In the strictest sense, Shanghai cuisine is limited to the Benbang cuisine that originated in Shanghai. But successive waves of immigration—both from inside and outside China—yielded different rings of Shanghai cuisine ranging from the most insular to the most worldly. Even where foreign or other regional influences are obvious, the dishes tend to be interpreted through the lens of Shanghai’s traditionally sweeter and mellower palates.

Perhaps the standout dish at A-Bowl is the thin pancakes with minced cumin lamb. The pancakes are the type used in American-Chinese style mu shu pork. But instead of being filled with a vaguely Chinese pork dish, these pancakes are filled with a classic cumin lamb dish from Xinjiang province in China’s far west. The flavors, in many ways, reflect the tastes of the province’s Muslim neighbors more than those of its Chinese rulers.

While Shanghai’s traditional palate does not tend toward the spicy, one of my favorite dishes at A-Bowl was the spicy sesame pork wontons. Many regions in China feature pork dumplings but the spicy sesame sauce of this dish bore Sichuan’s fingerprints. Indeed, Sichuan cuisine is, perhaps, the most popular of all regional cuisines throughout China. Slightly spicy, rich and savory as well as fun-to-eat, it is not difficult to see why.

Two of Shanghai’s most famous dishes are dim sum-like pork buns. The steamed version (xiao long bao, a.k.a. “soup dumplings”) are excellent. The little magic act of putting “soup” inside a dumpling (accomplished by thickening the broth at room temperature with gelatin or agar agar only to have it melt inside the dumpling as its cooked) comes off perfectly. The buns are well-formed, juicy inside and thoroughly enjoyable.

The “grilled” (actually, pan-fried) version, sheng jian bao, fell only slightly short of that mark. On one trip they were nearly perfect: beautifully caramelized on the bottom without being burnt with a succulent, luscious filling. On another trip, though, the filling was a bit dry.

One of the better dishes at A-Bowl is the “house special lao mein.” It is, essentially, a version of the classic Northern Chinese zhájiàngmiàn, a dish with versions in many Chinese regions and one that morphed into the equally iconic Korean jajangmyeon. A-Bowl’s take uses egg noodles and employs minced dry tofu, garlic, ginger and onion in the sauce along with the traditional minced beef and classic garnishes of julienned cucumber and blanched bean sprouts. It is a complete meal in and of itself. And a delicious one.

A-Bowl’s menu is extensive—with well over 100 items, nearly 200 including beverages—and few of the dishes aren’t at least good. What A-Bowl does best is show the remarkable range of the food of Shanghai and how the megalopolis manages to integrate its many, varied influences.