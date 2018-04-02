A different bowl of noodles at Mi Quang Mien Trung

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bun bo hue

It’s easy to fall into the trap of ordering the same thing every time we’re at a particular kind of restaurant. A friend of mine calls it “ordering right.” I call it boring.

For example, some might simply order phở if they’re at a Vietnamese restaurant. Well, there’s no phở on the menu at Mi Quang Mien Trung (4745 El Cajon Blvd.), a new Vietnamese spot in Little Saigon, and it definitely isn’t boring.

The usual descriptors for Vietnamese cuisine tend to focus on the French influences, proximity to China or a generalized reference to Southeast Asia. Yes, all of those factors play a part, but none of the three fully paints a particularly accurate portrait or quite captures the essence of Vietnamese food. Perhaps it’s the latter of the three that comes the closest.

Take, for example, the dish for which the restaurant is named: mi quang. Sometimes called “Vietnamese turmeric noodles,” the base of the dish is indeed wide phở-style rice noodles boiled with turmeric powder. The noodles are topped with fresh vegetables, chiffonade banana blossoms and shredded (nearly ground) pork and chicken, along with shell-on shrimp, roast peanuts and crowned with a sesame cracker. It was gorgeous. The dish is finished at the table with a pour of flavorful pork broth. The proteins, it seemed, had been cooked in the broth, taking on the almost fluorescent color of the fat from the shrimp’s head. The star of the dish, though, were those perfectly cooked yellow turmeric noodles.

Mi Quang Mien Trung should not be confused with Mien Trung in Kearny Mesa, as they have different owners and a different menu even if both focus on the food of central Vietnam. That region’s most famous dish, bun bo hue, is phở’s slightly spicier cousin: rice noodle soup featuring beef, pig’s feet and blood cake with a broth that features a profound infusion of lemongrass along with a hint of spice. Mi Quang’s bun bo hue is a bit more porky than beefy, with a hint of spice and a flavor profile that tilts ever-so-slightly toward the sweet.

The usual appetizers—fresh and fried spring rolls—are good at Mi Quang, while the banh beo kho (rice flour cakes with ground shrimp and pork) are more unusual. While they may seem under-seasoned at first, a dip in the accompanying fish sauce is intended to solve that problem.

One Mien Trung dish that captured my imagination is the evocatively named Purgatory Rice. It’s a pile of rice surrounded by a sampler of julienned meats, ground shrimp and pickled vegetables. Simple, yes, but the richness of the barbecued pork and julienned Vietnamese cold cuts is perfectly balanced by the pickles. It is, like so many great dishes, classic drunk street food given new life.

At the end of the day, I understand my friend’s “ordering right” philosophy. Many restaurants have menus far longer than the list of things they do well. Sticking to the things one knows a restaurant does well all but guarantees a good experience. But as much as I love my phở, after three trips to Mi Quang it’s absolutely clear to me that there’s a lot more to Vietnamese food than that. If ordering something other than phở is wrong, I don’t want to be right.