A hole in the wall that’s not all it’s cracked up to be

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicken Satay

Here’s a great way to get me to go check out a restaurant: Tell me it’s a little ethnic hole in the wall run by an immigrant family making the stuff they ate at home. I’m a sucker for that sort of thing. If one person says this, I’m intrigued. Two say so, and I want to go. If a handful of folks I trust are saying so, then I will be there. Most of the time that works. Not so with Bahn Thai (4646 Park Blvd.) in University Heights.

It’s not that I don’t see what others saw. It looks like it should be great: a little hole in the wall on Park Boulevard with three tables inside (four more on the street) and a kitchen with (presumably) family members tucked away in the corner. Diners could imagine they were in the family’s home and that they could hear the mother and daughter bickering in the kitchen. Surely the food is going to be great, right?

My first bite of chicken satay was somewhat promising. The dish—Indonesian in origin but popular street fare throughout Southeast Asia—consists of chicken marinated in lemongrass and fish that’s then skewered, grilled and served with a peanut sauce. The chicken in Bahn Thai’s version is tender and flavorful. The sauce was a bit less exciting, lacking balance between the roasted depth of peanuts, zip from the tamarind and funk from the fish sauce.

That lack of balanced flavors was but a prologue. Balance is, in the end, what Thai food is all about. For Thai food to work it must be in perfect balance between spicy, sour, sweet, salty and bitter elements. And Bahn Thai’s food was not.

Bahn Thai’s known for its noodle dishes. The broccoli in the chicken pad see ew was colorful and crisp, and both the chicken and noodles themselves were nicely cooked. The flavor profile, however, tilted distinctly toward the sweet, the portion was very large and it was more of a meat dish than a noodle dish. The balance of flavors in the pad Thai, on the other hand, was distinctly in favor of the acidic. It was tasty, but lime dominated where it should have all been in equilibrium. The drunken noodles was another story: a greasy one. The ratio of ingredients was better, but it was hard to see through past that grease.

The curries at Bahn Thai are definitely not its strong suit. The two that I tried—pork green curry and shrimp Panang curry—had flavor profiles so sweet and rich it was hard to look past them. The worst problem, though, is that calling the shrimp in the Panang “barely poached” would definitely be giving Bahn Thai the benefit of the doubt.

And I really wanted to do just that. I really wanted to like Bahn Thai. It has that “hole in the wall” charm. It has the look and the feel of places I love (and love to love). But the only “authentic” thing about the food at Bahn Thai is that it is an authentic representation of Thai food. However, it’s dumbed down to appeal to the American palate.

I’m glad a lot of people like it; just not me.