A Lebanese take on drinking food at La Miche Kabobgee

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Stuffed grape leaves, hummus with chicken shwarma and muhamarah

No one truly knows whether Russia’s Tsar Nicholas I, in fact, referred to the Ottoman Empire as the “Sick Man of Europe.” But three things are certain: (1) that sick man liked to drink; (2) he liked to eat, and; (3) when that sick man died, he left behind the meze (or “mezze”) he liked to eat while drinking. And it is those meze that are the real star of the show at La Miche Kabobgee (9350 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.) in Kearny Mesa.

Lebanese food is another one of those cuisines people tend to lump together with “Middle Eastern” food. Incorrect as that may be, it’s not without reason. That reason is the Ottoman Empire. It is those mezes—the array of small dishes accompanying alcoholic beverages throughout Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent’s empire (and surrounding countries)—that really seems to unite Middle Eastern cuisine.

While you may not know meze by name you’re likely familiar with some of them: e.g., hummus, baba ghanoush and stuffed grape leaves (dolma). Meze vary from region to region. You won’t find Greece’s taramosalata in Iraq or a kibbe in the Balkans. It is the phenomenon of a table of small dishes that is the constant.

La Miche offers Lebanon’s take on the theme. Their most extraordinary meze is the muhamarah. It’s a purée of walnuts, red bell pepper, pomegranate sauce, olive oil, cayenne pepper and cumin thickened with toasted bread. Muhamarah hits all the notes: tangy, a bit of sweetness, a hint of spice and a warm earthiness. Spread it on the exceptional breads coming out of the enormous oven in the back of the restaurant and, frankly, you’re good to go.

That bread is also a perfect delivery device for La Miche’s hummus and baba ghanoush. Both are good examples of familiar dishes, competent if not spectacular. The garnish of pomegranate seeds on the baba ghanoush is a particularly nice touch. Add some chicken shawarma to the hummus by ordering the hummus bi lahmeh and you pretty much have a complete meal.

Stuffed grape leaves are often served cold. La Miche’s version, warak inab, come warm: cold ingredients inhibit flavor where warmth enhances it. And while the grape leaves are good on their own, a dip in lebna khiar, a strained yogurt with bits of Persian cucumbers and mint, elevates the dish.

La Miche’s take on falafel was intriguingly herb-forward, though the texture was a bit harder, even gritty, than I would have liked. Makanek are little Lebanese/Armenian sausages with lamb, beef and sweet spices and peppers. They’re sautéed in olive oil with lemon juice and a touch of pomegranate molasses. And they’re addictive.

It may seem strange that the cuisine of a majority Muslim region—ruled for many centuries by a Muslim empire dictated by a Caliph (with consolidated secular and religious control)—could be defined as food to drink by. Of course, if one should question the notion of Muslims drinking, then perhaps they should look into Süleyman’s son, Sultan Selim II, known to history as “Selim the Drunkard.” I’ll raise a toast and a meze to his memory.