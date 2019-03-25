A pot sticker of a different pinch at Harmony Pot Sticker

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Pork with pickled cabbage pot stickers

San Diego’s Chinese food scene is often disrespected and not entirely without reason. This town’s Chinese food lacks the depth of the Bay Area’s scene and the breadth of options in the San Gabriel Valley.

These days, it’s a lot better than it once was with much of that improvement coming in the form of regional variety. Not so long ago, the notion of finding a true Hunan restaurant or even a good Sichuan one was fantastical. Today, it isn’t that difficult to find a variety of places serving both.

Take, for example, Harmony Pot Sticker (7905 Engineer Road) in the Convoy District. It’s the first San Diego outpost of a Northeast China-based chain and the signature dishes are, as if the name didn’t give it away, pot stickers. However, these aren’t the pleated, sealed, pan-fried pork dumplings served at every dim sum place. Sure, Harmony’s pot stickers are, indeed, pan-fried on one side and most of them (but not all) include pork, but beyond that point, the stickers found at Harmony diverge from the familiar.

First off, instead of being fully sealed, the pot stickers are merely pinched closed at the top with the ends open. The point of this technique is to allow for more of the skin to get brown and delicious in the searing process. It is, in a sense, like lasagna or enchiladas: the best parts are always those crispy bits at the end, and such is the case with Harmony’s pot stickers.

The fillings at Harmony are different as well. Whereas the dim sum pot stickers are simply filled with pork, Harmony offers six varieties. My favorite is the pork with pickled cabbage because the acidity and inherent sweetness of the cabbage perfectly balanced the rich, savory pork. The pork with green pepper version is also excellent and distinctly different from the ordinary because the pepper provides an intriguing freshness. The chive and shrimp pot sticker is quite good as well, and the garlicy, oniony flavor of the chives plays perfectly off the sweetness of the shrimp.

The stewed cabbage with pork belly soup was one dish I expected to be good at Harmony, but it was a bit less than that. It offered a pleasant acidity and a savory richness, but then the ginger took over. That effect was exacerbated by the texture of that ginger, which was minced past the point that it could be easily pushed to the side but not to the point that it disappeared in the soup. The result was an overdosing of that ingredient, which detracted from the real stars of the dish.

Harmony’s cold dishes, however, were far better. The chicken in spicy sauce didn’t offer much in the way of the spicy-numbing style one might expect at a Sichuan spot, but this was more than made up for by the savory, umami flavors on offer. The same is true when it comes to the cucumber salad. Without the mala element in play, this cold version of cucumber reveals an aspect of the vegetable’s nature—its savory qualities—that isn’t often evident in many Western cuisines.

San Diego’s Chinese dining isn’t the equal of the best scenes in the U.S. (or even California). Still, it’s worth noting that some folks—as in restaurant chain-owning folks—believe San Diego is worth a look when it comes to opening an outpost. That’s a good thing. Now it’s up to San Diego to support it.