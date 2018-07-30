A spinning top, CDMX-style, at Al Pastor

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Pork al pastor trompo

Picture a mass of pork—marinated in a combination of dried chiles, achiote, spices and pineapple—cooking slowly before a gas flame, all on a vertical rotisserie set-up called a trompo (a “spinning top”). Picture a man with a large knife shaving thin strips of meat off that rotating vertical spit onto a tortilla. If you’re neither vegetarian, vegan nor kosher, there is pretty much no way that could possibly suck.

Along our border those tacos are called adobada. But go further south and they’d be called something different: al pastor. It’s also the name of a new Chula Vista restaurant built around the Mexico City version of those tacos: Al Pastor Authentic Mexican Grill (520 Broadway, Chula Vista).

Tacos al pastor originated when the Lebanese immigrants to Mexico brought shawarma with them to the Yucatan. The term “al pastor” translates as “shepherd’s tacos,” as the meat in shawarma is lamb. Still, it was not until Lebanese lamb was subbed out for Mexican pork, and Mexican flavors took over from Middle Eastern originals, that al pastor was born. Mexico City’s El Tizoncito claims to have invented the dish 30 years ago, and it’s that style that Francisco “Paco” Perez—owner of the famed Chula Vista barbacoa spot, Aqui Es Texcoco—opened Al Pastor to offer it locally.

Al Pastor offers three versions of the dish: pork, chicken and beef. A trompo of each is spinning and cooking at all times. Each is ladened with thin, interlayered slices of meat, spices and fat. The fat melts, soaking through the layers of meat and keeping it moist and flavorful.

On my first trip to the restaurant—the week it opened—all three yielded uncharacteristically dry meat. Since then, all three have improved. The pork is the best, with a moist, tender mouthfeel that characterizes good al pastor, and a good balance of savory, sweet and spice. Part of it is the pineapple that tops the trompo, which sends bromelain (an enzyme in pineapple), along with the fat, to tenderize the meat. Al Pastor also serves a couple batons of pineapple with each taco. The beef and chicken versions have also improved since opening but still have a ways to go. Neither matches the pork.

The best dish at Al Pastor is, surprisingly, the mushroom soup. It’s a remarkably simple dish: a broth featuring aromatic vegetables with no shortage of mushrooms. It’s light, but the flavors are deep, earthy and even passionate. It feels familiar, even if you’ve never had it before.

The huitlacoche (corn truffle… or corn smut if you don’t want to sound fancy) quesadillas capture a bit of that same depth, with the fattiness of Oaxaca cheese rounding out the flavor profile. Another standout is the green chorizo tacos, featuring ripe poblano and serrano peppers, as well as herbs such as cilantro and oregano. It sets off all of the taste buds across the full flavor spectrum.

I’ve yet to find a place serving al pastor tacos from a trompo that I didn’t want to go back to, and Al Pastor Authentic Mexican Grill is no exception. I have to say though, it may be that mushroom soup I want as much as the pork al pastor.