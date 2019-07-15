A tale of opulence and restraint at Addison

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Ris de Veau Glaçage

In the run-up to Michelin’s California Guide, there was a lot of local speculation about whether Addison Restaurant (5200 Grand Del Mar Way) would be awarded one of Michelin’s coveted stars. Some skeptics thought it (and San Diego) would be shut out altogether. Others predicted Michelin would hand out stars like candy.

In the end, Addison chef William Bradley left the Huntington Beach awards ceremony with a single star (and a prestigious new chef coat). But that only served to kickstart the next round of debates: Was Addison robbed of additional stars or did it get as many as it deserved?

As I’ve written in these pages before, I staged at Addison for a few days back in 2012 doing prep, as well as getting a taste of the upper reaches of a professional kitchen. It’s part of why I’m on the course I am now.

Back then, Michelin was not sending reviewers to San Diego and there was little prospect it would do so. Addison, though, was—and still is—perceived to be the county’s top restaurant and a Michelin star has done little to change that.

Some things at Addison are constants. Take for example, the fruits de la terre and olive oil crème glacé. It’s been on Addison’s menu, in different incarnations, for years. The jewel-like tomatoes haven’t changed and the broth is still there, but olive oil ice cream gives the dish new meaning. It’s delicious, yes, but in a way that’s more interesting than seductive.

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner White sturgeon confit

The white sturgeon confit with caviar, sauce vermouth and a circular tuile, on the other hand, was downright sexy. Saucing the plate tableside added a touch of drama. But it was the slight acidity of the sauce that took the dish over the top, tying together the clean flavors of the fish and the brininess of the caviar.

I’m a total sucker for sweetbreads; the ris de veau glaçage is veal thymus glands with a rich, mild flavor that’s unlikely to scare off the offal-phobic. Bradley’s were glazed and served with a caramelized cornbread and generous rounds of black truffles, all showered at the table with aged comté cheese. It was, in many ways, the most classically French haute cuisine dish on our tasting menu. It was also luxuriously excellent.

And Bradley does, indeed, hew closely to the contours of French cuisine. Within those contours, however, he finds plenty of space within which to create. Japanese elements make appearances and even hints of Thai occasionally join the party.

If Michelin stars were simply about the food, there’s no doubt Addison has more than earned its star. Despite his deployment of luxury ingredients and rich flavors, Bradley’s food is characterized by restraint. There’s a simplicity and directness on nearly every plate. Frankly, Addison’s dishes deserve more than one star.

If there’s an explanation as to why it didn’t get more than one, it would likely have to do with the dissonance between Bradley’s food and Addison’s space. Yes, that space is grand, but it lacks even a semblance of restraint. The space borders on gaudy, excessive and opulent, even as the food—luxurious as it is—manages to avoid doing these characteristics.

There should be no doubt Addison deserved a star. Its food, in my view, deserves more than that.