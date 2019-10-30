A Taste of China’s West

× Expand Chicken with ground bean sheets and cold spicy beef tendon are creative cold starters and a halal Chinese cuisine signature at Ma’s House. (Photo by Michael A. Gardiner)

We know China’s a very big place. Yet we tend to think of “Chinese cuisine” as if it’s a single thing. Oh, we know there’s Sichuan (and it’s spicy) and dim sum (and its dumplings) and late-night takeout (and it’s not really Chinese). But few have a culinary map of China in their head and even many who do know relatively little about the food of Western China where this Asian country crashes into the Middle East. Enter Ma’s House (5537 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard) in Clairemont.

While halal Chinese food may be new to many on these shores, certain dishes of Xinxiang Province—bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan (among others)—may seem familiar. Versions of cumin lamb, for example, featured in my recent reviews of Sichuan City and A-Bowl. While the dish is frequently attributed incorrectly to Sichuan province, its two main ingredients clearly reveal its true origin as farther west. Lamb is one of the most popular proteins and cumin a popular spice in the region (and relatively rare elsewhere in China).

Perhaps the best dish at Ma’s is the lamb with pickled cabbage noodle soup. It features pickled Napa cabbage (suan cai) with thinly sliced lamb and noodles in a broth with a sour flavor that marries perfectly with the slight gamey funk of the lamb. Ma’s offers two noodle options: the “regular” (cellophane noodles) or “home style” with thick handmade and cut wheat noodles. Get the latter.

Similarly soft, thick noodles star in Ma’s dough sliced chow mein dishes (offered with shrimp, lamb, chicken and beef options). While the flavors of the sauce may seem familiar—as might the choose-your-protein approach—that’s pretty much where the similarity to American Chinese restaurant chow mein ends. Those noodles are the dish’s real story. They soak up the dish’s flavors and their irregular shapes help make every bite a new experience.

At many Chinese regional restaurants some of the best dishes are the cold starters. So, too, at Ma’s and there are some unusual options. One of the best is the cold spicy beef tendon. The tendons are sliced incredibly thin (to the point of translucence) and thus extremely tender. Flavored with Chinese five-spice, they are nothing short of addicting. The cold spicy ox tripe is about savory, spicy umami-rich flavors but it is, perhaps most of all, a textural wonderland on a plate. The tripe itself is clean and toothsome with soft cilantro leaves and crisp scallions providing contrast.

Perhaps the best of the cold dishes was the shredded chicken with ground bean sheets. The centerpiece of the dish is clear, flat mung bean noodles. They’re surrounded by shredded chicken and vegetable garnishes, including batons of cucumber and a nest of carrot strips. The finishing flourish is a tableside pour of a sesame, soy, vinegar and honey sauce.

Ma’s menu is long. Very long. There are a lot of familiar-sounding dishes and a “lunch special” addition. A word of warning: Ignore those. Order those dishes at the risk of missing what Ma’s is all about.

Stick to the dishes from Western China. Stick to the dishes you don’t know.

Ma’s House, 5537 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont, 858-278-1688, mashouserestaurant.com