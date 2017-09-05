A taste of the Middle East in the College Area

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Lamb Mandi

Perhaps I should have known or at least suspected.

Middle Eastern restaurants in lightly retrofitted chain spots are hardly unusual, sure. And the light-box, pole-top sign depicting a vaguely Arabic castle inside a walled city added little to the equation.

But it was the hand-painted sign that should have been a tip-off; the one that should have said there was something different inside. Something every bit as unique as the restaurant’s name: Hadramout Restaurant (5841 El Cajon Blvd.).

There is no shortage of Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego County. The best offer the soulful cooking that Arab hospitality dictates be offered to guests. And at Hadramout—named for the region at the south tip of the Arabian Peninsula that is now the war-torn nation of Yemen—hospitality is offered on every plate.

If there were only one dish to try at Hadramout, it would be the Lamb Mandi. If they only had that one selection on the menu, it would still be reason enough to visit. The dish, frankly, sounds odd. “Steamed lamb shank with smoked rice,” as our waiter—a thin, middle-aged Jordanian man—described it. But if something makes no sense and is still on the menu it either (a.) definitely should be ordered, or; (b.) is cause for running to the hills. In this case, it was the former.

Traditionally a Yemeni dish is made by parboiling lamb before finishing it in a pit suspended over hot coals and served over rice cooked along in those coals. In our waiter’s defense, it’s a dish that defies description. How can the lamb be so flavorful without caramelization on the surface, or the rice so smoky? But the flavors were intense, focused and complementary. This, I couldn’t help but think, is what lamb really tastes like.

And it wasn’t a one-off. Chicken shawarma is a classic throughout the region. The Hadramout version is traditional and comes wrapped in lavash bread with classic shawarma seasonings such as cumin, paprika, garlic powder, cinnamon, turmeric and allspice. But it was the addition of garlic sauce (toum), essentially an aioli, that put the entire affair over the top. The flavors were all comforting and familiar but somehow came together in an altogether different way.

Not everything at Hadramout was great. In fact, the stuffed grape leaves were rock hard and flavorless bricks of leaf-wrapped compressed rice that might as well have come out of a can. Dipping them in the toum helped but shouldn’t have had to.

But even some of the more standard Middle Eastern fare was a step better than most. The falafel was perfectly executed: crisp on the outside, moist inside. Hadramout’s hummus was garlicky, creamy and had just enough tahini to give it a nutty flavor without too much bitterness. But with the addition of shawarma-spiced beef, the cumin and sweet spices perfectly complemented the hummus’ flavor profile.

There was a level of care and effort that went into that hand-painted sign. So too was there a similar care and craftsmanship in that lamb mandi, not to mention in the inclusion of the toum and the balance of that hummus.

I should have known.