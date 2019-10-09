All the Bugs and All the Kitsch

× Expand Submitted photo Puerto Nuevo-style lobster is a brilliantly simple thing.

If there is a relatively well-known Northern Baja tourist destination other than Tijuana it’s probably Puerto Nuevo, the town that lobster built.

Perhaps the most famous of Puerto Nuevo’s lobster restaurants is Restaurant Puerto Nuevo No. 1 (Guadalupe de Rentería, S/N 36890 Puerto Nuevo) just a block inside the arched entry to the village. It may not be the best, but it is what the place is about.

Puerto Nuevo-style lobster is a brilliantly simple thing. It’s Baja’s clawless spiny lobster—not the more familiar Maine variety—split lengthwise and pan fried in lard. It’s served with creamy refried beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas. It’s not exactly an elegant dish nor does it shy away from the fact it’s essentially fat four ways.

While Puerto Nuevo may have begun its life as a lobster fishing village that’s definitely not its calling card today. It’s long since “evolved” into a tourist trap hawking the town’s signature crustacean dish, micheladas, tequila, “Cuban” cigars and curios. Getting from the car to a restaurant seat involves dodging a phalanx of restaurant hawkers and sidewalk curio salesmen. Time your trip wrong and a half hour wait in a line stretching into the street is about the best you can expect.

But get to Puerto Nuevo No. 1 early—hopefully pre-dosed on Lipitor—and prototypical Puerto Nuevo-style lobster is the reward. The understated player in the dish is the homemade flour tortillas. Any resemblance to the stuff available in supermarkets is either visual or accidental. These tortillas are a genuine source of rich flavor in and of themselves thanks, in no small part, to copious amounts of lard.

There are a lot of ways to eat your bug. One approach is to rip off a piece of tortilla, grab a chunk of lobster, dip it into the refried beans and rice, add a bit of hot sauce. Another is to make your own lobster burrito. I went with the latter.

The star of the dish, of course, is that spiny lobster. At its best it’s a glorious thing: rich, moist and luxuriously delicious. Too often, however, my visits to Puerto Nuevo have yielded tough, overcooked lobster. It wasn’t quite that way at No. 1, but neither was the meat at its succulent best.

A huge issue with Puerto Nuevo restaurant lobster is the reality the lobster season runs from October through March (this year’s season started early). The rest of the year the bugs come in frozen from Chile, the Caribbean or elsewhere. Regardless, most waiters (pointing west) tell you the product is from just off the coast or “Ensenada.”

While vegans are pretty much out of luck, there’s more than lobster on Puerto Nuevo menus. No. 1 does a passable shrimp aguachile. Carne asada comes out of the back too. But why would you go to Puerto Nuevo for those?

Puerto Nuevo is, no doubt, a tourist trap. When it’s not about the lobster, it’s all kitschy food and mariachis and tchotchkes. I’m not really into those things. But sometimes a food critic just has to turn those knobs down. Are mariachis really so bad? Does overpriced lobster actually taste bad? No. Really: no.

There are worst ways to spend a Baja Sunday morning before the crowds descend.