An Italian moment, simply, at Caffè San Luca

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Eggplant parmigiana

San Diego is having an Italian moment. Still, despite having a “Little Italy” and a Gaslamp District once silly with Italian joints, local Italian food offerings over the past several decades have been disappointing.

And while some recent high-profile Italian openings have promised change, it’s an unheralded one that might just steal the show: Caffè San Luca (690 University Ave.) in Hillcrest.

Until about a year ago, Caffè’s owners—Alice (pronounced “Al-ee-che”) Olivetti and her husband Stefano Revaglia—lived in Bologna, Italy. They moved to these shores as partners with Luciano Cibelli in version 2.0 of the Red Door Restaurant. In February, they ventured out on their own.

Caffè does not project its food as ambitious—it’s not even open for dinner. What it does offer is food honoring the most basic tenet of Italian cuisine: simplicity. At the core of what Caffè does is dishes from the owners’ Emilia-Romagna home region, considered by many (particularly its residents) to be Italy’s gastronomical heart.

Take, for example, the lasagna. At one level it’s just the well-known dish of stacked layers of wide, flat pasta interbedded with strata of sauce, meat and cheese. That’s where the familiarity ends. The Caffè’s version may be rich but it isn’t heavy. The key to the dish is the pasta itself: soft, supple and yet structurally sound. The richness of the other elements of Revaglia’s dish are important, no doubt, but it’s the pasta that stars.

It’s a theme reprised throughout Caffè’s menu. Tomato and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese lend acidity, sweetness, richness and umami depth to the green tagliatelle noodles but, at the end of the day, the dish is all about that pasta. It is, again, both luscious and perfectly al dente.

Another dish with familiar contours is the eggplant parmigiana. As usual, the dish (not one originally from Emilia-Romagna) is made of baked layers of fried sliced eggplant, cheese and tomato sauce. But instead of the gut bombs that go out under that name in the American-Italian cannon, Caffè’s version is, much like its lasagna, surprisingly light.

A whole section of Caffè’s menu is dedicated to tigella, little round breads from Modena made from flour, water, salt, and yeast and sandwiched around various fillings. The prosciutto di parma version was particularly good while the basil pesto and sliced tomato version seemed a bit shy on the salt. But ultimately, it’s a dish about those terrific little breads, not the filling.

The best of the desserts at Caffè is the tiramisu. Like so many of Olivetti and Revaglia’s dishes, it was the precision and the lightness of that tiramisu that shined. How could so rich a dish possibly float? It was magical.

The food at Caffè San Luca is uniformly simple. It is never pretentious. Revaglia makes it clear he’s not there to be creative. Rather, he and Olivetti are simply making the food they grew up with. But they’re making it with meticulous accuracy and exacting craft. The result is food that transcends its origin. And it may take some people by surprise.