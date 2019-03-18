Astral projecting nuns mashed up with the Velvets at Sister Ray’s

× Expand Michael A. Gardiner Standard burger at Sister Ray’s

It’s a legend that sounds like the basis for a religion or, at the very least, a very cool rock song: an astral projecting nun, who spent her entire life in a Spanish convent, was the first to record the recipe for chili. According to the legend, native women in America’s southwest gave her the recipe. This nun, the spiritual mother of chili, is depicted on Sister Ray’s (549 25th St., Sherman Heights) logo in bearded form, a mashup with the sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll of The Velvet Underground’s seminal song of the same name.

The place to start at Sister Ray’s is, of course, the chili. More specifically, it’s the chilidog. At one level, a chilidog’s just a wiener in a bun, topped with spicy chili. It’s not necessarily the healthiest thing in the world, but do keep in mind one dude didn’t make it out of that Velvet’s song alive. Sister Ray’s chili dog is a glorious thing in its simplicity, what with the underlying hot dog, the spicy chili and the rich, creamy explosion of dayglo yellow cheese on top. Oh, and by the way, if the meat chili is good, the vegetarian soyrizo version may be even better (after all, Velvet frontman Lou Reed was a vegetarian).

Sister Ray’s is, essentially, the result of a bromance between Tom Lodgson of The Balboa in Bankers Hill and Luigi Agostini of Pizzeria Luigi in Golden Hill and North Park. As Lodgson explained it to me, both of them had their eye on the same space for some time and when it came available, they went back and forth for a while before finally settling on grabbing the place together.

With Lodgson involved, it means the burgers are just as important to Sister Ray’s as that chilidog. The Standard Burger is a must. It’s basically The Balboa Burger—lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and an aioli—with a Thousand Island dressing-like concoction (creatively called “The Sauce”) swapped in for that aioli. I’ve previously described the Balboa Burger as “everything a hamburger should be and nothing it really doesn’t need to be” and that description is equally applicable to the Standard Burger. There’s no better burger in town.

Burgers and fries are famous friends but at Sister Ray’s, the perfect accompaniment to the Standard Burger (or The Sister’s Flat Top Burger, essentially an answer to The Friendly’s excellent flat top grill burger) is the fried pickles. The crispy richness of the exterior is marvelously balanced by the acidity of the pickles themselves. There’s something sinfully delicious about these pickles, and they’re nearly good enough to risk hellfire and damnation.

It’s been said of The Velvet Underground that they may have only sold 50 albums when they were around, but everyone who bought one went out and formed a punk band. At their core was a sense of authenticity. It’s a word I hate in connection with food but it is, perhaps, better understood as genuine passion. And it’s just that kind of passion—astral or otherwise—that’s projected in every dish at Sister Ray’s.