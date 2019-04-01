At El Jardín, it’s about the food, not the TV chef

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chilaquiles divorciados

The greatest impediment to understanding some people—and even some restaurants—is figuring out which storyline to follow. Sometimes there are so many varying angles and storylines, one’s spoiled for choice. Pull on one string, one picture presents itself; pull on another, and an entirely different story emerges. That seems to be the case with chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins and her El Jardín (2885 Perry Road) restaurant in Liberty Station.

There’s the story of Zepeda-Wilkins’ TV career: from darling of Top Chef Mexico (Season 2) to bad girl of Top Chef (Season 15) in America. She was also a total badass on Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen. There’s her personal story: kicked out of the house at 15 and a single mother within three years. There’s the story arc of her career: working for Rancho La Puerta’s Denise Roa, then two-time James Beard Award winner Gavin Kaysen, before taking the helm under Javier Plascencia at the short-lived, but late-lamented, Bracero Cocina de Raiz.

And there’s no shortage of story threads to choose from with El Jardín itself. Is it about the role of women in the building and assembling of Mexican cuisine? Is it about the richness, variety and depth of Mexico’s regional cuisines? Is it a politico-social statement or one that’s more socio-historical?

Based on multiple visits, I’d say it’s simply a culinary story, but with the other streams feeding into that. Take, for example, the fava tlacoyo. It’s a pre-Hispanic dish based on heirloom masa with a cheese fondue, hoja santa and green garlic bean sauce, all stuffed with tender fava beans. Each of those elements are good, but Zepeda-Wilkins “garnishes” the dish with some real stars: kale and nasturtium leaves and a perfectly cooked broccoli floret. It’s a dish in which the deep cultural roots are evident but the freshness of those vegetables gives it a wonderfully contemporary feel.

The Mayan octopus is a reference to the classic Meso-American tikin xic preparation in which whole fish is marinated in sour orange and achiote, then steamed in banana leaves beneath a wood fire. Zepeda-Wilkins gently cooks the octopus (with, believe-it-or-not, kombu) giving it a hard sear on the grill afterwards. The result is a heartbreakingly tender octopus with wonderful, crispy charred bits on the outside. This is then paired with a sour orange glaze, root vegetable puree, chorizo and an herb salad.

As good as the dinners are, brunches are equally good. Take the chilaquiles divorciados. As a kid who grew up eating Mexican food, this dish brought me back to my childhood: yesterday’s tortillas brought back to life, moistened both by the frying and saucing. The two sauces—one red, one green—give it the name. The entire thing is elevated by the addition of slightly sweet, beautifully braised beef cheeks (didn’t have the latter as a kid).

It’s easy to see a picture of Zepeda-Wilkins or El Jardín through the lens of any of all those different storylines. They all work, as innumerable stories or TV bits have shown. But the picture painted by the food at El Jardín is deeper than that. It’s rooted in centuries of culinary history and in generations of Mexican women. It’s rooted in Claudette-the-charmer and, yes, a bit of the edge that might have contributed to her looking like a Top Chef villain as well.

But mostly, it just tastes really good.