At Little Sakana, how much pre-cut sushi is too much?

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Nigiri at Little Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill

When I heard the new all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Little Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill (8270-E Mira Mesa Blvd.), was landing in Mira Mesa, I knew I had to go. There has always been a collision between my firm conviction that there’s no such thing as good, cheap sushi and my guilty pleasure enjoyment of a good all-you-can-eat joint. One of them had to give way.

Mira Mesa is in the process of transforming into Convoy North. And it’s doing so quickly. Excellent Chinese, Korean and hot pot spots are joining the Filipino and Vietnamese places the neighborhood’s been known for.

Little Sakana, though, is an odd fit. It isn’t high-end, by any means, but it isn’t exactly cheap either. What Little Sakana sells is commodity sushi and the perception of value. It’s as if the only limitation to the customer’s ability to get that value are the limitations of that customer’s capacity for packing away sushi in quantity.

Still, unlike some all-you-can-eat sushi places, Little Sakana isn’t a buffet: its nigiri and rolls are assembled to order. That’s a good thing. What they’re not, however, is cut to order. The fish sits in the sushi bar case pre-sliced just waiting to be sat on the rice. That’s not a good thing. In the end, one limitation on the quality of Little Sakana’s sushi is the length of time that fish sits pre-sliced in those cases. The inevitable result is uneven quality, even if some of the sushi is decent.

The lemon roll—featuring a filling of surimi (fake crab), avocado and cucumber topped with salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices, and then doused in ponzu—was downright tasty. The citrus’ brightness (both the lemon and the ponzu) made up for any lack of fresh spark in the fish itself. It also made up for the shortcomings of the rice. It is, perhaps, a bit of an exercise in damning by faint praise but the end result was, in fact, an enjoyable sushi roll.

The VIP roll was similar to the lemon roll. This one included a spicy surimi as the filling’s base and was topped with albacore, seared tuna and lemon slices with a cilantro-lime sauce. Again, even if it lacked the vibrancy of really good sushi, the roll was still an enjoyable eat.

Little Sakana’s deficiencies were more readily apparent in the nigiri. The knife cuts on the fish were inconsistent, with paired nigiri simply not looking alike. And that’s not just a matter of aesthetics, because it noticeably impacted the overall flavor of the nigiri. The spicy scallop was poorly wrapped—downright misshapen, in fact. The best of the nigiri were the marinated and cured items: umami oil and citrus-marinated salmons and the cured mackerel. Yet again, these treatments served to mask the raw ingredients’ deficiencies.

In the end, neither my suspicion of good, cheap sushi, nor my love of a good all-you-can-eat restaurant had to give way. While Little Sakana sadly didn’t qualify as “good, cheap sushi,” neither did it qualify as a “good” all-you-can-eat option. It was, ultimately, no more or less than an endless supply of less-than-spectacular food.