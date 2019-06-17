At Raíces, a young chef shows how good he can get

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicken supreme

There are many ways to evaluate a chef. From Michelin stars and James Beard nods, to technical prowess and business acumen, there is no singular or definitive right way.

For me, though, one of the surest ways to assess a chef’s skill in the kitchen is their vegetable cookery. By that measure alone, chef Jesus Villicaña Soria and his Raíces Restaurante Baja Internacional Cuisine (Carretera Libre Tijuana-Ensenada Km 44.5) in Puerto Nuevo are well worth a visit.

Take, for example, Villicaña’s chicken supreme with ricotta cheese and spinach, mashed potatoes, sherry sauce and baby vegetables. The “supreme” aspect of the dish—chicken breast stuffed with ricotta and spinach—was the star, in theory at least. What could be wrong with well-prepared chicken breast, gooey cheese and fresh spinach? And as tasty as that was, it was, in reality, those baby vegetables that ate like the dish’s focus. Pattypan squash, carrots, radishes, beets and baby Brussels sprouts were all cooked to that perfect point where they remained crisp, their inherent beauty and sweetness on display for all to see and taste. It was glorious.

Villicaña’s a graduate of IGASTUR, the Instituto de Gastronomía y Turismo de Baja California, one of the many professional culinary arts programs in Tijuana and Baja California. These programs are graduating culinary professionals at an astonishing rate. And I would argue that those graduates contribute as much as the big-name chefs, if not more, to the technical competence of Baja’s rapidly growing culinary scene.

Not everything is perfect at Raíces. Some of the sauces are a bit too sweet and nearly every dish would have popped just a bit more with a few more grains of salt. In the slow-cooked beef short rib with mashed potatoes, corn, pesto and beer BBQ sauce, Villicaña seemed to be trying just a bit too hard. The short ribs themselves were gorgeous and tasty but between the sauce, the mash, the corn and its pesto, Villicaña seemed to be striving for complexity at the expense of a simple, direct message.

That direct message is there in Raíces’ skirt steak and marlin tacos. Everything on the steak taco was there for a reason and the message was simple, direct and delicious. The same was true of the marlin tacos. So often in Baja, marlin is served smoked. Here, Villicaña allowed the natural flavor of the fish to take center stage.

Perhaps the best dish at Raíces, though, was the appetizer of roasted bone marrow with avocado, onion ash, tortillas and a salsa of tomatillo, jalapeño and poblano chiles. It’s a dish so rich, it could easily be out of balance, but this one was not. The smoky flavors of the onion ash and the char on the tomatillos in the salsa helped bring the different elements into line. Still, it was that salsa’s acidity that harmonized this nearly perfect dish.

There’s a sense at Raíces that the best is yet to come. The menu sometimes seems to be caught between where it’s at and where it wants to be. That will work itself out. Those glorious vegetables are the proof of Villicaña’s skill. That bone marrow dish shows just how flawlessly conceived and executed his food truly can be.