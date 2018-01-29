Awash Ethiopian Restaurant is a hidden gem

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Meat and vegetable combo with yedoro wot

If I didn’t know it was there, I would never think it was there.

From the street, there’s just a huge sign reading “AWASH MARKET AND LIQUOR,” which implies a market rather than a restaurant. Even a step inside doesn’t suggest otherwise. But take the trouble to navigate past the cash register and sacks of predominantly Ethiopian grocery items to the little hall in back labeled “RESTAURANT” (both in Amharic and English). Hidden? Perhaps. But the food at Awash Ethiopian Restaurant & Café (2884 El Cajon Blvd.) is worth finding.

As at other Ethiopian restaurants, Awash features injera, the spongy sourdough crepes made of predominantly teff flour (plus some wheat, though a gluten-free version is available with proper notice), and which serves triple duty as plate, utensil and bread. The actual plate is covered by a big round of injera dotted with little piles of various dishes arrayed around it. Each diner rips off a bit of crepe and uses it to scoop up the food. As the meal is eaten, the sauce from the dishes soaks into the injera to be enjoyed as a special treat at the end.

Perhaps the best approach to take on a first trip to Awash is to order one or both of the combinations. The meat combination platter consists of up to six dishes of beef and lamb and the vegetable combination up to eight dishes.

The lamb was particularly good. The flavor of that lamb especially shined in the Yebeg Alicha Wot, a bone-in lamb stew with garlic, turmeric and ginger. Its slight gaminess also paired well with the Yebeg Siga Wot, in which cubed chunks of the lamb are stewed in berbere, Ethiopia’s signature spice blend (red chili peppers with garlic, ginger, basil, nigella, fenugreek and other spices), along with onion, garlic and ginger.

The meat combination offers beef versions of both of those dishes as well as Minchet Abish Wot, ground beef marinated in berbere. A more delicate take on the theme, Minchet Abish Alisha Wot, has turmeric swapped in for the berbere.

Ethiopian food is definitely vegetarian friendly with a wide array of legumes (split lentils, chickpeas and split peas, for example) and greens (kale and collard greens, for example) on the injera. The stewed carrots and cabbage was particularly good. But the real vegetable star was the Shiro Wot: ground chickpea flour, berbere and tomatoes. Spiced clarified butter ties the other ingredients into a single, complex, beguiling whole.

My favorite dish at Awash—indeed my favorite Ethiopian dish, period—is the Yedoro Wat. It is, at the most basic level, just the drumstick of a chicken and a hard-boiled egg simmered with onion in berbere. But there is something magical about the way it all comes together. I could even compare it to a Mexican mole or an Indian curry. It’s a deep dish that seems to capture everything the cuisine is about.

It may not be easy to find and, once there, Awash may look like nothing more than a somewhat dingy room at the back of a market, but it’s a hidden gem that diners should seek out.