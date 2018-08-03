Banh Mi Hoi An makes my “Best Sandwich on the Planet” better

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Summer rolls

It’s a formula employed by ambitious chefs and street food vendors alike: Start with the best ingredients available and don’t screw them up. Four years ago, I bestowed on “the bánh mì [sandwich], my first nomination for the coveted title of ‘CityBeat World Fare Best Sandwich on the Planet.’”

What could improve on that? Great ingredients, of course. Enter Bánh Mì Hội An (3145 Rosecrans St., Suite A) in Point Loma.

The bánh mì sandwich is a great example of “fusion” cuisine. The classic dac biet (the “special” on the menu) is, at its core, Vietnamese versions of European-style cold cuts, and a baguette with a tangy-sweet pickle of julienned carrot and daikon radish. It’s a European sandwich seen through Vietnamese eyes.

San Diego, perhaps surprisingly, sports the fifth-largest Vietnamese population in the country, behind only three other Southern California cities and Houston. There’s no shortage of bánh mìs to be found in town including some good hidden gems. But what most of these places lack is superb cold cuts. The pâté that’s an essential ingredient in the classic bánh mì dac biet is often store-bought or even from a can. The ham is rarely extraordinary, and the headcheese often omitted entirely.

What separates Hội An from the rest is it prepares and cures its meats in-house. The pâté is from a family recipe and the headcheese, ham and cha lua (pork loaf) are prepared in the back of the kitchen. A baker in El Cajon makes the bread for the restaurant, which is somewhat broader and lighter than most bánh mì sandwiches in town.

The dac biet at Hội An features pâté, cha lua, ham, headcheese and braised pork and is basically a bánh mì version of your neighborhood pizza joint’s “The Works” pie, except, in this case, it makes culinary sense. The acidity of the pickles and heat of the jalapeño balances the richness of the cold-cuts, each providing a different slice of savory. The cold cut ham sandwich is a somewhat lighter version of the dac biet, but leaves out the braised pork. The exclusion actually serves to sharpen the sandwich’s message.

The best bánh mì at Hội An features two sunny-side up eggs and that terrific savory, salty and slightly pungent pâté. It’s good from the first bite. But the real joy comes when the runny yolk squirts out of the side and onto the plate to play the role of a dipping sauce.

There are other good options at Hội An (the chicken wings, for example), but one dish that should not be missed is the summer rolls. Think spring rolls, but with grilled and seasoned ground pork sausage and a nuac chom (sauce) featuring lime juice, fish sauce and sugar. What makes the dish is the inclusion of fried eggroll wrapper in the rolls. It doesn’t provide much flavor but rather texture and, in doing so, adds another dimension to the dish.

Adding that fried eggroll wrapper to the summer rolls is a simple step. So many of the things that Hội An does are simple at one level, but elegant and eloquent at another. The result is a bánh mì spot that does it better than anyone else in town.