Bar Bodega shows the benefit of keeping it short

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Squid ink arancini

If there’s a more certain sign a restaurant won’t be great than a long menu, I haven’t found it. The opposite may not be equally true—a short menu doesn’t assure greatness—but it increases the odds that back-of-house staff will execute all menu items well and the ingredients will be fresh. Bar Bodega (1980 Kettner Blvd.) in Little Italy is a case in point.

There may be a number of similarities between San Diego and Andalusia, where tapas began, but excellent tapas bars around every corner simply is not one of them. One of the problems is that local tapas bars often fall prey to the temptation to put every “classic” tapa (and paella) on the menu. Sure, this isn’t Sevilla or San Sebastian, and we can’t go on a tapeo, stopping in each bar to try the best dish or two each has to offer, but the long menu demon will always win in the end.

Bar Bodega’s menu, in contrast, is short. It fits on one page and does so in amply sized print. Perhaps their most extraordinary dish is the pan con tomate y jamon Serrano. It’s simple: bread, extra virgin olive oil, tomato and Serrano ham. It may not be “creative”—tapas bars all over Spain have the dish—but Bar Bodega executes it perfectly. At first glance it looks like there’s way too much of the tomato concasse on the bread. How will it not collapse? How won’t the tomato overwhelm the flavor of the jamon by virtue of quantity alone? But it works perfectly, the salty ham balancing the acidity of the tomato and the inherent sweetness in both ingredients bringing it all together.

Chef David Lopez Gutierrez (formerly of Comun Kitchen & Tavern) does tomato well. His gazpacho may be more traditional in some ways than the tomato smoothies that tend to predominate, but the addition of goat cheese and more of that jamon elevates the dish. Gutierrez’s formula with the charred shishito peppers is somewhat similar: Replace the traditional padron peppers of Galicia with the similar, but more readily available, Japanese shishitos, and pair them with a squid ink aioli that brings the whole thing to a different level.

The squid ink arancini—three Italian-style risotto balls with Portobello mushrooms and parmigiano-reggiano cheese, each paired with a different, colorful sauce—are a different story. True, this isn’t a classic tapa, but it probably should be. The same might be said of Gutierrez’s Brussels sprouts Caesar (a happy refugee from Comun in roasted, rather than fried, form).

If there’s a serious criticism of Bar Bodega, it’s probably the price. The tradition of tapas lies in free food designed to keep drinkers buying drinks. Free has, for the most part, turned into inexpensive. At Bar Bodega, it’s turned into expensive. Of course, there aren’t a lot of places in tapas country with Little Italy real estate prices.

Price notwithstanding, the tapas at Bar Bodega—whether “classic” or rather more adapted to the San Diego food scene (the Papas Bravas or ceviche, for example)—are superb. It’s a short menu well executed and clearly amongst the best tapas in town.