Beauty Hunan shows the beauty of smoke and fire

Not so long ago San Diego’s most prominent Food Network star, Troy Johnson, confirmed the generalization “there’s no good Chinese food in San Diego.” An “Elite Yelper” went there as well, saying “I’m on a mission to find decent Chinese food in SD, but I’m losing...” San Diego, no doubt, doesn’t offer many good New York-style Chinese restaurants and isn’t the San Gabriel Valley’s equal. But quietly, San Diego has grown a vibrant, diverse array of restaurants offering Chinese regional cuisines. One of the latest is Beauty Hunan (8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Suite S1).

The oddly named spot is at its best when it delivers what it says above the door: Hunan food. The cuisine of this South Central Chinese province reflects the fact it was an enthusiastic adopter of that import from the Americas, the chili pepper. While Sichuan cuisine has a reputation of offering fearsome heat, the power of Sichuan’s fires is somewhat tamed by the numbing effect of Sichuan peppercorns (prickly ash) creating a compound flavor called “mala” (numbing and spicy). Hunan food is far more la than ma. In addition to pure, dry heat, Hunan cuisine is also characterized by seasonality, fresh vegetables, greater use of vinegar (particularly black vinegar) as well as smoked and cured products.

Perhaps Beauty Hunan’s best example of this is the smoked pork with garlic chives. It doesn’t take more than a first glance to see at least three types of chilies on the plate. After even a single nibble of the pork belly both its richness and smokiness wash over you. But somehow, with all of those big flavors, it may be the garlic chives that own the dish. Perhaps it’s the restraint in the smoking or maybe it’s the way those garlic chives balance everything else out.

Another absolute winner of a dish at Beauty Hunan is the stir-fried pork kidneys. Again, there’s no shortage of chilies on the plate, not in number of varieties and not in overall quantity. And yes, I did say “pork kidneys.” While the funkiness of those pork kidneys was somewhat tamed (likely by marinating in rice wine), it was this very aspect of the dish—exactly what would seem to be most off-putting—that seemed to bring the entire dish together, balancing the chilies’ fire.

Like so many regional Chinese restaurants, some of the best dishes were the cold appetizers. Unlike many in town, the Sichuan peppercorn oil did not feature prominently here. Sliced pork ear was a standout, but the black fungus mushrooms with bamboo shoots was my favorite.

Unfortunately, like a number of other regional Chinese restaurants in town, it also offers a number of non-Hunanese dishes (likely out of fear “there has to be something for everybody”). One, the Mao Xue Wang—blood cube stew with, essentially, housemade Spam—was excellent. Others were less so, and I was not about to try its separate “American Chinese Food” menu (General Tso’s chicken, beef broccoli, etc.).

But when Beauty Hunan sticks to what it’s really about—Hunan cuisine—it is beauty in the eye of this beholder.