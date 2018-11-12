BeShock has ramens that go to 11

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Tonkotsu black ramen

In a classic line from perhaps the greatest mocumentary ever made, Nigel Tufnel explains to Rob Reiner that Spinal Tap’s amps “go to 11.” Reiner seems dubious. “If we need that extra push over the cliff,” Tufnel expounded, “you know what we do? 11! Exactly!”

What Tufnel was doing with Spinal Tap’s sound, BeShock Ramen & Sake Bar (1288 Market St.) in the East Village appears to have achieved with the flavors of their soup.

Before opening BeShock, owners Masaki Yamauchi and Ayaka Ito spent three years traveling Japan and America. The goal was to build bowls of ramen true to the spirit of something that’s unquestionably a Japanese obsession (virtually a National religion), but to also do so with a California spin and an American attitude.

The results are clearly on display with their spicy miso ramen. Many ramen shops in town really ought to put the word “spicy” in quotes. They are, quite frankly, barely a reference to spicy. The heat is real at BeShock and while it won’t bowl diners over, it’s not exactly well balanced either. It’s a bowl that lives up to the “spicy miso ramen” name and is definitely amped to 11.

The menu describes their signature BeShock Ramen as featuring a tonkotsu broth. I was expecting a powerhouse that was made using classical methods. That is, by boiling pork bones down repeatedly for days until the last vestiges of marrow and collagen yield a milky, white broth with deeply savory flavors and umami warmth. BeShock, though, serves a very California take on the original: light on the pork and heavy on the vegetables. While it wasn’t exactly “tonkotsu” it was definitely tasty.

The black ramen is, essentially, the same dish with the addition of black garlic. That addition gives the dish much of the depth it was missing, as well as a slightly funky hint of sweetness. On one visit it was, perhaps, the best version of black garlic ramen I’d ever tasted. The lightness was still there, but the pumped-up element was there as well. This was definitely ramen cranked up to 11. On another trip, though, bitter notes crashed the party resulting in a nearly inedible bowl of soup.

My favorite ramen at BeShock was the chicken koji ramen. Koji is rice inoculated with aspergillus oryzae mold that’s traditionally used in the making of miso, sake and soy sauce but is now the darling of high-end chefs everywhere. BeShock uses it to season their chicken koji broth and it’s like cheating. It’s that good—subtle but with so much umami that its depth and flavor are nearly steroidal.

There are many items besides ramen on BeShock’s menu, some expected and some less so. The sushi rolls may be the best bet. The yellowtail rolls, especially as part of BeShock’s lunch special, are a particularly good choice.

Going to BeShock for classic, “authentic,” “Japanese” ramen (as if such a singular creature ever actually existed) is probably a bad idea. The ramen at BeShock is filtered through a Californian and American lens. It’s a little lighter. It’s bigger. The edges are sharper. And yes, it’s ramen with the amps turned up to 11.