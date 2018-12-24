Best eats of 2018

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Maestoso’s lemon meringue with chocolate

Best Restaurant of the Year (North of the Border): A year in which I couldn’t name Oceanside’s Wrench and Rodent Seabasstropub (1815 S. Coast Hwy.) restaurant of the year will probably be the first. Few restaurants change so massively year-to year and while Chef Davin Waite doesn’t, his dishes regularly do. The Koji-marinated bluefin tuna had not been on the menu until my most recent visit, and it’s unlikely it had ever been done in a sushi context anywhere. Wrench & Rodent never changes because it never stands still.

Best Restaurant of the Year (South of the Border): San Diego diners have gotten used to the idea that some of our region’s best restaurants are in Mexico. But Tecate? Well, yes, actually. At Restaurante Amores, Chefs Marcelo Hisaki and Reyna Venegas offer high-end cuisine befitting not only their training, but the location and Hisaki’s Japanese heritage as well. After all, these two met and trained with Michelin-starred French chefs Joel Robuchon, Philippe Gauvreau and Alain Ducasse. Their pork loin with red bean tuiles in a pork, caramel fig and Tecate beer demi is a showstopper.

Best New Restaurant of the Year (High-End): Chef Marco Maestoso’s interpretation of contemporary Roman cuisine at Maestoso (1040 University Ave. Ste. B-101) is a welcome addition to San Diego’s sometimes underwhelming Italian restaurant scene. From dim sum-style cart service and creative pastas, to Roman-style pizza, Maestoso is full of innovation. The restaurant’s one dessert—lemon meringue with chocolate—shows the extent of Maestoso’s promise with meringue on the plate in two ways: light, crisp towers on the outside and airy on the inside, along with tiny cylinders that taste of the best marshmallow on the planet.

Best New Restaurant of the Year (Casual): At Lola 55 (1290 F St.), the line between high-end and fast casual is blurred to the point of irrelevance. Intense, ethnically-rooted flavors look like composed dishes and taste like them too. For example, the pork belly tacos al pastor: it’s the classic combination of pork, achiote marinade with pineapple, but all elevated with a sexy, sinful slab of pork belly and a cool presentation.

Dish of the Year (High-End): Chef Amy Dibiase’s pickled black cod with Persian cucumber, fennel, preserved plum, horseradish crema and malted toast at the Intercontinental Hotel’s Vistal (901 Bayfront Ct., Ste. 1) was clearly one the most perfectly conceived and executed dishes I’ve tasted recently. It’s impeccably balanced, feels grounded and yet still manages to surprise.

Dish of the Year (Casual): The birria tacos with tuétano at Tuétano Taqueria (143 W. San Ysidro Blvd.) are another nearly perfect dish and worth the trip to San Ysidro. The birria itself is deceptively complex: savory, sweet and sour, with bitter and umami flavors rendered with precision, definition and balance. The tortilla itself would be the star in any other show, but the tuétano (roasted bone marrow) takes the taco to another dimension altogether.

Most Disappointing Closing: Cafe Chloe may not have been quite what it once was, and poorly crafted regulations may have done it in, but it still had so much left to give.

2019 Sneak Peak: Two of the most anticipated openings of 2019 will be Huntress, a high-end steakhouse and Japanese whisky purveyor in the Gaslamp. This is especially true with the kitchen helmed by James Montejano. I’m also looking forward to Louisiana Purchase, an indoor/outdoor North Park restaurant and bar designed to feel like it was just transplanted from the French Quarter