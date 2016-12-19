Best lunch in town, Part IV: The Red Door Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Roast pumpkin, beets and swiss chard

The story of lunch at The Red Door Restaurant is a tale told by a persimmon. That persimmon wasn't supposed to be the star of the dish, mind you, but it went ahead and told the story anyway. One little persimmon, deputizing for the tomato slice in a hamburger stole the entire show.

At the core of the lunch menu at the Red Door (741 West Washington St., Mission Hills) is a trio of burgers. The most traditional—at least on paper—is the beef burger: ground beef, a bun, aged cheddar, caramelized onions and a lemon aioli. But the beef is naturally raised and grass fed, the gorgeously browned bun is made in house, and atop that beef patty is a pile of lettuce that provides textural contrast rather than being a limp reference to the vegetable world. And then there's what goes on top of that lettuce (right where a nearly cardboard slice of tomato might be expected): that persimmon. At first you don't notice it as more than just a really tasty tomato. But no, it's not that. It is a perfectly ripe persimmon that plays the role of a tomato slice as well as any tomato slice has ever done.

The lamb burger, at least in concept, is not a particularly wild variation on the hamburger. The Red Door's version features feta cheese, a minted aioli and apple. The feta is a particularly good pairing with the lamb, aioli plays on the classic lamb-mint culinary affinity, and the apple contrasts the feta and the lamb in intriguing ways. Its not an earth-shatteringly creative dish in big ways, but rather is a well-crafted one that hits all the notes.

The opah burger, on the other hand, is a big move. Instead of meat, the burger is built around opah—a fish—from Catalina Offshore Products. Chef Miguel Valdez pairs the ground abductor muscle patties with smoked bacon, gruyere cheese, pico de galla salsa and lemon aioli. You're not going to be fooled into thinking you're eating meat, but you're not going to be sorry you aren't. It definitely packs a flavor punch.

But when it's not Valdez's technique and creativity that's shining at the Red Door it is the produce from restaurant owner Trish Watlington's La Mesa farm. That's where that persimmon started its life, and that was the source of a terrific salad of roasted pumpkin and beets on a bed of tender Swiss chard leaves with pumpkin seeds, fresh mozzarella and a balsamic reduction. It feels almost ungrateful to observe that a little more of the balsamic would have been nice. The vegetables themselves were just that glorious.

Just like that persimmon. A little flash of firm orange flesh, peeking out of that hamburger, its texture aping that of a tomato, its sweet flavor pairing so well with the savory beef and somehow managing to make the whole dish better than the sum of its parts. It may have been a bit of produce in the meaty world of a burger but it was unforgettable. And it was exactly what The Red Door Restaurant is all about.