Black Market Brewing brings brewpub to College Area

Claiming to find the “best” of anything when it comes to food and drink is always a dubious statement. This is especially true when it comes to staples like pizza. From thin vs. thick crust to plain vs. specialty, there are just too many variables for anyone to declare any one pizza to be the Pie That Rules Them All.

That being said, I think there’s one surefire way to give any pizza a definite leg up: pairing it with beer. Black Market Brewing Company (4800 Art St.) opened in College Area earlier this year and is the second outpost of the Temecula-based brewpub.

The beertender on duty the day I visited informed me that the small brewhouse wasn’t yet operational, but estimated it would be up and running by the time this article comes out. That meant every one of the 18 beers they had on draft came from Temecula. But with 10 years of brewpub experience under Black Market’s belt, I figured it would be a decent indicator as to what to expect.

One early indicator of good judgment is the way the brewhouse is set up. Nothing is kegged, which means beer will flow directly from the tanks to the taps. This will ensure everything brewed in-house is served as fresh as possible and with minimized potential for infection.

Another promising sign was the pizza itself. I opted for The Ulbricht, an olive oil and garlic base pie with mozzarella, ricotta, spinach and marinated artichoke hearts. It was pretty great—a nice crispy (but not too crispy) crust with a beautiful herb medley and the perfect amount of toppings. I predict it’ll be a nice alternative to nearby Woodstock’s Pizza for anyone who prefers a thinner crust and an emphasis on beer.

Then there’s the beer. The tap list was encouraging, with a bevy of styles ranging from a Baltic porter to a saison (and, naturally, multiple iterations of IPAs). A beer portfolio with this amount of diversity should be encouraged, especially in an area of town that doesn’t yet have an oversaturation of craft beer options.

But even after I tried a half-dozen beers, there was something about each of them that left me wanting more. They were certainly drinkable—they just didn’t blow my socks off. The pilsner was fine, but unremarkable. The brown ale was a little too heavy on the roasty bitterness and could benefit from some hop aromatics to knock down the sharp nose a bit. The saison started nicely, but quickly developed a charred green pepper taste that made for a fairly unappetizing finish. The Aftermath session IPA, with Mosaic hops, was the best of the bunch despite its low head retention.

But everything about Black Market screams potential. Eastern San Diego lags when it comes to independent beer especially when compared to other areas of the city. This means there’s every reason to hope this particular pub finds its feet as the neighborhood and in-house brewing program develops. Right now, however, neither the beer nor the pizza is the “best.” But with a little tweaking and time, they both could be damn good.