Bone broth without the pseudoscience at Woomiok

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Spicy beef short rib soup with cabbage

Some time around the mid-2010s, bone broth really became a thing. Sure, it’s been around since at least the 1500s and it’s quite likely that even early humans put bones in a pot and boiled them.

But a genuine American fad over good old-fashioned meat stock appears to have been born at the intersection of hipster culture and earnestly-pressed, undocumented health claims.

In Korea, however, bone broth—more specifically a dish called seolleongtang—has been a thing all along. Restaurants focused on seolleongtang have been a thing in Seoul and L.A.’s Koreatown for some time. Now Woomiok (3860 Convoy St.) in the Convoy District does the same in San Diego.

Seolleongtang is legendary for its reputed hangover-curing properties. Indeed, Woomiok’s owners—who also own Common Theory Public House and Realm of the 52 Remedies—posted an article on Facebook touting such claims and announcing the restaurant’s opening.

Seolleongtang is made by simmering ox leg and beef bones for up to a day until the broth takes on a milky white appearance and a rich, nearly viscous texture. Those unfamiliar with the dish might recognize the richness of the broth but wonder how it could be so (gasp) bland. The idea is for diners to season the soup themselves at the table. That’s why it’s served with bowls of sea salt, chopped green onion and (often, but not always) pepper. The dish is also intended to be accompanied by Korean cuisine’s signature banchan side dishes.

Woomiok’s basic seolleongtang—beef bone soup with brisket—is good, if not quite as thoroughly defatted as the best examples of the dish. The richness is there, as is the deeply comforting feeling. The rich flavors perk up with the addition of the salt and green onion. Woomiak’s version with ox tail, ox knee, cheek meat and shank, along with the brisket and mushroom garnishes, is even more interesting. Ultimately, the message of seolleongtang is a paradox: One part comfort and one part big richness combined with surprising subtlety.

For those not moved by that contrast, Woomiak offers a much more straightforward and prominently flavored spicy beef short rib soup with cabbage. The spicy flavor of the broth and the cabbage suggest some of the flavors of kimchi. Indeed, the flavor profile would be instantly recognizable to anyone familiar with Korean cuisine beyond Korean barbecue.

By and large, Woomiok is not the place to go for anyone who’s not already into beef. There are other items on the menu. Of these, perhaps the most interesting main course is the spicy baby octopus over rice in a hot stone bowl. It’s neither perfectly tender nor perfectly crispy but it is, indeed, tasty with the big flavor of the octopus matched by the typically Korean chili pepper paste, gochujang. The panko breaded fried dumplings are not for the diet-minded, but definitely for the flavor-minded.

At the end of the day, Woomiok is about that seolleongtang and not because of any dubious health claims. It’s about the stuff because it’s version of the ox bone soup is nothing short of a pleasure to slurp.