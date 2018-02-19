Born, raised and worth it

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Dry aged porterhouse for two

A $6.5 million renovation comes with some expectations. Big ones. To be good, even very good, just isn’t going to be enough; only excellence will do.

And while Little Italy’s Born & Raised (1909 India St.) hardly offers cutting-edge cuisine, it went about pursuing excellence in its own way and made it both fun and exciting. Paul Basile’s Art Deco-inspired design is nothing short of spectacular. The Great Gatsby and Mad Men are the most common reference points mentioned, but it’s much more than that. Basile evokes both references without slavish copying or Disneyland cartoonery, and does so with a sense of humor and by highlighting through-lines that most designers would miss. What’s with the photographs of rappers on the walls? And why don’t they seem out of place? It’s all true to the vision.

Steakhouses have a limited palette from which to paint. Born & Raised makes the most of it, using every color and texture available. Executive chef Jason McLeod’s ambitious dry aging program—which the menu correctly identifies as “why you’re here”—gives the steaks a tenderness and depth of flavor beyond the ordinary. This fact is reflected in the price.

Perhaps the best way to approach those steaks is with the Porterhouse for two. It’s not cheap, but none are (the cheapest is $35). At $3.75 per ounce, it’s decent value. The cut is luxurious, the sear perfect and the meat is phenomenally tender from the dry-aging.

Another classic dish is the Tournedos Rossini, a French steak dish of filet mignon over a trimmed French bread crouton with foie gras, truffles and a Madeira sauce. It’s hard to conceive of a more prototypically luxurious dish and, here, that’s not a bad thing.

The appetizers shine, from the simpler, direct (but still luxurious) slab of perfectly seared foie gras to the classic French onion soup. The best, though, might be the “Mary’s Snails.” It is, essentially, a classic garlic, basil and butter sauce on escargot, and arranged around a tower of bone marrow.

But as well executed as the menu at Born & Raised truly is, that’s not what puts the place over the top. It is, ultimately, the service and the overall experience. The service at any high-end restaurant has to be good, but this is a step beyond and has entertainment value in-and-of itself. The staff communicates a level of expertise, hospitality and even pampering that is rare in today’s “hospitality” industry.

It feels like a throwback to a different day and age, which is invoked in the restaurant’s design, menu and just about everything else. The net effect is that the customer doesn’t just have a meal but has an experience. From the moment that diner passes through the big front door and into the warm light of the richly wooded interior, there seems to be a single message sent.

$6.5 million does a lot to help that message get sent, but in the end, it is the nearly flawless execution of every detail that makes sure that message is received. Born & Raised may not be the most creative restaurant, sure, but its vision and realization of that vision make anyone dining there forget that. Expectations? Sure. Excellence? Achieved.