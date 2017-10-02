Bunz in the right place even if it’s the last place we’d look

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner The Cowboy

Motel restaurants aren’t generally considered culinary destinations, nor are they places we look to for top chefs. No one, it seems, told Jeff Rossman those realities. Perhaps that’s why he slings burgers, albeit of the farm-to-table variety, from Bunz (475 Hotel Circle South, Mission Valley), a motel restaurant in perhaps the least fancied corner of Hotel Circle.

Before Rossman opened Bunz he already had Terra, one of San Diego’s first farm-to-table temples. Before he had Terra—and before he went to culinary school—Rossman’s family owned the Days Inn motel and its Pam Pam Café, which is where Bunz is located. It was in that café that Rossman cut his culinary teeth. In many ways Bunz is a cross between the farm-to-table ethos of Terra and the motel-diner sensibilities of Pam Pam and its ilk.

Take Bunz’s Cheesy Garlic burger. It is the burger that most exemplifies what the place is about: a quality Angus beef patty on a toasted garlic bread bun with melted jack cheese, crisp baby greens and two rather cheffy sauces (a garlic aioli and a Caesar dressing). It’s a good burger sitting on a farm-to-table baby greens Caesar salad. It’s got those cheffy touches and yet it eats like what it really is: an ooey, gooey, sloppy burger.

I’m on record as a fan of simplicity and simple perfection when it comes to the burger arts. Rossman’s attempt at that sort of thing is the All-American Classic: the same Angus burger, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, a Thousand Island-like house sauce and pickle chips (cheese, bacon and avocado are optional). The elements are good, yes, but the whole is less than the sum of its parts. It doesn’t sing.

Two of Bunz’s chef-driven burgers—often not my favorites—do sing. And they do so just when it seems they won’t. The Cowboy features smoked bacon, fried onion rings, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, roasted pickled jalapeño, creamy coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. It’s over-the-top and seriously challenges the engineering capacity of the diner: How does one get the whole big thing in one’s little mouth? How do all of those elements manage not to fight? Somehow they complement one another, and they work.

Similarly, the menu description of the Singin’ ‘d’ Blues suggests a hot mess in burger form. Blue cheese burgers tend to be that. But the specific blue cheese Rossman chose ties together the Angus beef, sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions, integrating them where so often blue cheese dominates.

If I have a knock on Bunz it’s the buns themselves. Often, as in the more complex items, the soft buns seem unequal to the task of fully containing their many (often moist) ingredients all the way through consumption. The result is burgers that lacked structural integrity.

But the flavors were spot on. Take Bunz for what it is: a really good motel restaurant, perhaps the model for a franchise. Or maybe just see it as the best place to get a bite in Mission Valley.