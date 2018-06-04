Calozzi’s taps out a tune in the key of cheesesteak

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner The Kitchen Sink

Sometimes it’s good to be wrong. This is especially true when I taste something again for the first time and realize how much better it is than I remembered. I thought I knew from Philly cheesesteaks and recalled fondly of our local offerings over the years. That is, until I went to Calozzi’s Cheesesteaks (1146 Garnet Ave. Suite A) in Pacific Beach. I probably won’t eat another unless I’m in Philly or listening to the music from the blades of Al Calozzi’s two metal spatulas cutting, flipping and tossing the beef on his flattop.

There’s basically just one thing on Calozzi’s menu: cheesesteaks. Choose between the classic version, The Donnie (with mushrooms), The Pepper Steak (sweet bell peppers), The Pizza Steak (pizza sauce) and The Roni (pepperoni). Order “wit” or “witout” onions (there’s apparently a black hole in Philly that eats the letter “h”) and pick a cheese: Cheez Whiz, American, provolone or mozzarella. Pro tip from legendary San Diego Chef Jack Monaco, a Philly native: Only tourists order “wit wiz.” Amateur tip from another friend of mine: We don’t live in Philly so take the whiz.

Al Calozzi started Calozzi’s as a Seattle street-cart under an umbrella (there’s something in a cheesesteak that doesn’t love the rain). That street-cart begat a brick and mortar location that would be named by Men’s Journal as one of the “10 Best Cheesesteaks That Aren’t Made in Philly.” A San Diego location with no need for an umbrella ensued.

The star of any great cheesesteak is the meat itself. In the case of Calozzi’s that means thinly sliced ribeye steaks specially packed at a plant out of Philadelphia. Calozzi cooks the steak on a flat top grill along with thinly sliced onions before the cheese is added to the mix. He employs two big spatulas, percussively chopping and flipping the steak. This method serves dual purposes: 1.) cutting the meat into more readily consumable sizes but also; 2.) keeping the meat from drying out. Sitting just to the right of Calozzi’s griddle is a squeeze bottle filled with olive oil he periodically deploys to add a bit more flavor and moisture.

And that may be the real secret to Calozzi’s cheesesteaks: the moisture. Take, for example, my favorite off-menu offering at Calozzi’s, The Kitchen Sink (a combination of The Pepper Steak and The Donnie) with provolone. Instead of the sandwich consisting of meat and cheese and never the twain shall meet, the juices from the steak mingle with the cheese, each flavor firing on the palate sequentially, then together and then back again. Those flavors soak into the roll (whereas many local cheesesteakers buy rolls from Philly’s Amoroso’s Bakery and have them shipped, Calozzi uses fresh, local hoagie rolls) resulting in another layer of flavor and contrasting texture as that bun absorbs the meat and cheese juices without soaking through.

I know now—as I did not before—that the hallmark of a good cheesesteak isn’t just the taste and the smell but the sound as well. I know now to listen for the sound of spatulas dancing on the griddle and the moist, savory goodness it delivers.